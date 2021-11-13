Nov 13, 2021

Hollywood

Celebs who have gotten a nose job

Author: Rishika Shah 

Lisa Kudrow from Friends had her nose job done when she was in high school. She called it life-altering and it gave her a boost of confidence

Kaley Cuoco admitted in 2016 that she had a nose job and later, her boobs done too. She stated that it is okay to want to look good and you should do it only for yourself

Ashley Tisdale had surgery on her nose to correct a deviated septum. Ashley said that she does not believe in plastic surgery but had to do it for her health

Kathy Griffin mentioned that she had a nose job done due to pressure. She had to deal with major insecurities

Tyra Banks had a nose job early in her modeling career. She had bones in her nose that were growing and itching and hence, had to get it done

Khloé Kardashian slammed the rumours of her having a face transplant and admitted to just getting her nose done

Jennifer Grey regretted having a nose job deviated septum surgery for medical reasons

Jennifer regretted having a nose job in 1989 after the huge success of her film, Dirty Dancing .She had a horrible nose job done and said that she will always be this once-famous actressnobody recognises because of her nose job

Teresa Giudice recently admitted that she did get the tip of her nose done and was so nervous about getting it

