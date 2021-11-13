Nov 13, 2021
Hollywood
Celebs who have gotten a nose job
Author: Rishika Shah
Lisa Kudrow from Friends had her nose job done when she was in high school. She called it life-altering and it gave her a boost of confidenceImage: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow
Kaley Cuoco admitted in 2016 that she had a nose job and later, her boobs done too. She stated that it is okay to want to look good and you should do it only for yourself
Kaley CuocoImage: Getty Images
Ashley Tisdale had surgery on her nose to correct a deviated septum. Ashley said that she does not believe in plastic surgery but had to do it for her health
Ashley TisdaleImage: Getty Images
Kathy Griffin mentioned that she had a nose job done due to pressure. She had to deal with major insecurities
Kathy GriffinImage: Getty Images
Tyra Banks had a nose job early in her modeling career. She had bones in her nose that were growing and itching and hence, had to get it done
Tyra BanksCredit: Tyra Banks Instagram
Khloé Kardashian slammed the rumours of her having a face transplant and admitted to just getting her nose done
Khloé KardashianImage: Getty Images
Jennifer Grey regretted having a nose job deviated septum surgery for medical reasons
Jennifer AnistonImage: Getty Images
Jennifer regretted having a nose job in 1989 after the huge success of her film, Dirty Dancing .She had a horrible nose job done and said that she will always be this once-famous actressnobody recognises because of her nose job
Jennifer GreyImage: Getty Images
Teresa Giudice recently admitted that she did get the tip of her nose done and was so nervous about getting it
Teresa GiudiceImage: Teresa Giudice Instagram
