september 01, 2021
Celebs who have their YouTube channels
Alia Bhatt has a YouTube channel where she uploads vlogs on her personal life, skincare regimen and shoots
Madhuri Dixit has 1.03 million subscribers on her YouTube account. She shares personal and candid info, as well as sneaky glimpses into her personal and professional lives
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube. Her channel focuses on wellness, health and fitness
Our 'desi girl,' Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a YouTube channel where she posts about significant events in her life as well as social causes
The fun-frolic, Varun Dhawan shares his fun moments, behind-the-scenes footage and conversations with other stars on his YouTube channel
The ‘Malang’ actress, Disha Patani is also a YouTuber where she shares different aspects of her life
Jacqueline Fernandez talks about fitness, beauty and positivity as well as the Bollywood industry on her YouTube channel
Ajay Devgn has his own YouTube channel on which everything about his films is posted, from trailers to launch events to behind the scenes
Kartik Aaryan, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor, also has a YouTube channel where he talks about his personal life, candid interviews with celebrities and movie promotions
Nora Fatehi's YouTube channel is all about "entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment," as she puts it. Her channel features a variety of dance covers and vlogs
