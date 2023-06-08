Heading 3
Celebs who hit rock bottom and bounced back
After major box office fails like Jab Harry met Sejal and Zero, SRK ruled in 2023 with ‘Pathaan’ which did wonders at the box office
Shah Rukh Khan
Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
After facing some financial issues due to a film's failure, Salman Khan stepped in to help her and now the actress is living the life of her dreams
Preity Zinta
Image : Preity Zinta’s Instagram
The actor has left his mark in the industry with his excellence in acting. The actor hit bankrupt after Mera Naam Joker didn't do well. But, he made a fierce comeback with the movie Bobby
Raj Kapoor
Image : Pinkvilla
Sanjay Dutt felt that his career ended but he made a solid comeback in the film industry
Sanjay Dutt
Image : Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Image : Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
When most of his films didn't work at the box-office and felt his career had ended, Big B bounced back and got back his charm on TV with Kaun Banega Crorepati
Image : Jackie Shroff’s Instagram
Jackie Shroff
From facing financial issues and selling off property, the actor has become stable while his son Tiger has made his mark in the industry
After her stint in Bigg Boss, Neha faced rock bottom but has now made a comeback with her music career
Neha Bhasin
Image :Neha Bhasin’s Instagram
The Hero No.1 actor bounced back into the limelight with the film, Partner, alongside Salman Khan
Govinda
Image : Govinda’s Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos tanked at the box office but he returned with Brahmastra Part One: Shiva that created magic on the big screens
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
After Fitoor, Zero and Jagga Jasoos not doing great at the box office, Katrina made a comeback with the action thriller Sooryavanshi
Katrina Kaif
