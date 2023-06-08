Heading 3

Celebs who hit rock bottom and bounced back

After major box office fails like Jab Harry met Sejal and Zero, SRK ruled in 2023 with ‘Pathaan’ which did wonders at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan

Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

After facing some financial issues due to a film's failure, Salman Khan stepped in to help her and now the actress is living the life of her dreams

Preity Zinta

Image : Preity Zinta’s Instagram

The actor has left his mark in the industry with his excellence in acting. The actor hit bankrupt after Mera Naam Joker didn't do well. But, he made a fierce comeback with the movie Bobby

Raj Kapoor

Image : Pinkvilla

Sanjay Dutt felt that his career ended but he made a solid comeback in the film industry

Sanjay Dutt

Image : Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Image : Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

When most of his films didn't work at the box-office and felt his career had ended, Big B bounced back and got back his charm on TV with Kaun Banega Crorepati

Image : Jackie Shroff’s Instagram

Jackie Shroff

From facing financial issues and selling off property, the actor has become stable while his son Tiger has made his mark in the industry

After her stint in Bigg Boss, Neha faced rock bottom but has now made a comeback with her music career 

Neha Bhasin

Image :Neha Bhasin’s Instagram

The Hero No.1 actor bounced back into the limelight with the film, Partner, alongside Salman Khan 

Govinda

Image : Govinda’s Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos tanked at the box office but he returned with Brahmastra Part One: Shiva that created magic on the big screens

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

After Fitoor, Zero and Jagga Jasoos not doing great at the box office, Katrina made a comeback with the action thriller Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif

