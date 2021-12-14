Celebs who kept their wedding a secret
ENTERTAINMENT
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 14, 2021
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Katrina and Vicky chose not to reveal their wedding until the day they tied the knot
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Since there was no official confirmation, the hush-hush wedding spruced up our curiosity
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
The couple later shared their wedding pictures on socialmedia, making it official
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar
Yami surprised everyone when she released the photographs of her secret wedding to director Aditya
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar
Yami and Aditya got married in Himachal Pradesh, away from the limelight of Bollywood
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
The actress and Indian cricketer tied the knot in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, in a ceremony so confidential that only a few could have managed to pull it off!
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
Virat revealed that the entire wedding planning was done by his wife Anushka as he was busy with his series at the time
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
There was top security and people had to get in with their cards or you couldn't enter
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Rani surprised fans with her secret wedding to her long-time beau Aditya in Italy
Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
It was reportedly a Bengali wedding and so secretive that to date not a single picture from Rani and Aditya’s wedding has made it to the Internet!
Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vicky & Katrina’s lavish wedding