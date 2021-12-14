Celebs who kept their wedding a secret

ENTERTAINMENT

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 14, 2021

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky chose not to reveal their wedding until the day they tied the knot

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Since there was no official confirmation, the hush-hush wedding spruced up our curiosity

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

The couple later shared their wedding pictures on socialmedia, making it official

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar

Yami surprised everyone when she released the photographs of her secret wedding to director Aditya 

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar

Yami and Aditya got married in Himachal Pradesh, away from the limelight of Bollywood

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

The actress and Indian cricketer tied the knot in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, in a ceremony so confidential that only a few could have managed to pull it off!

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Virat revealed that the entire wedding planning was done by his wife Anushka as he was busy with his series at the time

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

There was top security and people had to get in with their cards or you couldn't enter

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Rani surprised fans with her secret wedding to her long-time beau Aditya in Italy

Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

It was reportedly a Bengali wedding and so secretive that to date not a single picture from Rani and Aditya’s wedding has made it to the Internet!

Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vicky & Katrina’s lavish wedding

Click Here