AUGUST 31, 2021

Celebs who gave iconic dance numbers

Malaika Arora Khan has given fantastic item numbers ranging from Chaiya Chaiya to Fashion Khatam Mujhpe

Katrina Kaif has elevated the bar by performing item numbers in Bollywood blockbusters such as Tees Maar Khan, Bodyguard, Agneepath and Ek Tha Tiger. Her dance skills have left fans stunned

Jacqueline Fernandez, former Miss Sri Lanka, did her debut dance number, Dhanno from the film Housefull. She nailed her first dance number, and she's subsequently delivered incredible item numbers

From Babydoll to Paani Wala Dance, Sunny Leone has given item numbers that have been huge hits in the Bollywood industry

Nora Fatehi has elevated the bar for dance numbers with her moves and charm, from Dilbar to Garmi. Her performance has earned her a lot of praise

There are very few actresses who can do it all like Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She has been in a few dance numbers and has been loved by the crowd for her performances

Raveena Tandon, a 90s diva, has contributed some of the most memorable dance performances to the industry. Everything she has done, from Tip Tip Barsa Paani all the way up to Bulbula Re Bulbula, has been flawless

Deepika Padukone has done a few item numbers, but every time she did, she lit up the screen

Kriti Sanon did her debut dance number in the film Stree. Her recent dance number was Param Sundari and it was a massive hit

