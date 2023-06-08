Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 08, 2023
Celebs who love attending concerts
The Dishoom star recently made an appearance at the Backstreet Boys' concert
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image : Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram
The Tollywood star was seen attending Justin Bieber's concert in Mumbai back in 2017
Pooja Hegde
Image : Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
The mom to a Gen-z kid, vibes to music and was seen interacting with Post Malone after his concert
Malaika Arora
Image : Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Katrina kaif along with Arjun Kapoor were seen enjoying Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai
Katrina Kaif
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka loves music and her husband Nick also happens to be a musician. She recently attended Beyonce’s concert with her mum
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star was seen jamming at the Justin Beiber concert which also had a performance by Alan Walker
Shraddha Kapoor was seen vibing to music at the Backstreet Boys' concert
Shraddha Kapoor
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The Nawabzaade star was spotted jamming at the Coldplay concert
Athiya Shetty
Image : Govinda’s Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The Satyaprem Ki Katha star was spotted jamming to music at Diljit Dosanjh's concert and also performed Bhangra
Image : Diana Penty’s Instagram
Diana Penty was seen at the Backstreet Boys concert as they performed after 13 years in India
Diana Penty
