Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 08, 2023

Celebs who love attending concerts 

The Dishoom star recently made an appearance at the Backstreet Boys' concert

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image : Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram

The Tollywood star was seen attending Justin Bieber's concert in Mumbai back in 2017

Pooja Hegde

Image : Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

The mom to a Gen-z kid, vibes to music and was seen interacting with Post Malone after his concert

Malaika Arora

Image : Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Katrina kaif along with Arjun Kapoor were seen enjoying Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka loves music and her husband Nick also happens to be a musician. She recently attended Beyonce’s concert with her mum

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star was seen jamming at the Justin Beiber concert which also had a performance by Alan Walker

Shraddha Kapoor was seen vibing to music at the Backstreet Boys' concert

Shraddha Kapoor

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

The Nawabzaade star was spotted jamming at the Coldplay concert

Athiya Shetty

Image : Govinda’s Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The Satyaprem Ki Katha star was spotted jamming to music at Diljit Dosanjh's concert and also performed Bhangra

Image : Diana Penty’s Instagram

Diana Penty was seen at the Backstreet Boys concert  as they performed after 13 years in India

Diana Penty

