MAR 17, 2023
Celebs who love to be on Koffee With Karan
Shah Rukh Khan is one of Karan Johar’s oldest friends and they share a familial bond with each other. He has appeared on the show 7 times
Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor is Bollywood’s quintessential gossip queen. She loves to be on the show and nails it whenever she is on it
Kareena Kapoor
He first appeared on this show with Kareena Kapoor in season 2. Since then he has only missed the show once
Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor oozes class and is a glam queen. Whenever she is on Karan’s talk show you will find her totally enjoying it
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh
He is Bollywood’s most energetic man out there. Ranveer Singh’s Koffee episodes are binge-worthy
There was a time when he appeared multiple times back in season 5 for a special segment. He clearly loves to be on Koffee with Karan
Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor has appeared on the Koffee couch thrice and has sparked a controversy whenever he was on it
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
He was one of the originals who appeared in season 1 and since then he has made multiple appearances on the show
Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Katrina Kaif once manifested Vicky Kaushal on the Koffee couch and the next thing we know is that they are married
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Since his Bollywood debut, Varun has consistently appeared on the show many times!
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan
