MAR 17, 2023

Celebs who love to be on Koffee With Karan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of Karan Johar’s oldest friends and they share a familial bond with each other. He has appeared on the show 7 times

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is Bollywood’s quintessential gossip queen. She loves to be on the show and nails it whenever she is on it

Kareena Kapoor

He first appeared on this show with Kareena Kapoor in season 2. Since then he has only missed the show once

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor oozes class and is a glam queen. Whenever she is on Karan’s talk show you will find her totally enjoying it

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh

He is Bollywood’s most energetic man out there. Ranveer Singh’s Koffee episodes are binge-worthy

There was a time when he appeared multiple times back in season 5 for a special segment. He clearly loves to be on Koffee with Karan

Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor 

Ranbir Kapoor has appeared on the Koffee couch thrice and has sparked a controversy whenever he was on it

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

He was one of the originals who appeared in season 1 and since then he has made multiple appearances on the show

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Katrina Kaif once manifested Vicky Kaushal on the Koffee couch and the next thing we know is that they are married

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Since his Bollywood debut, Varun has consistently appeared on the show many times!

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan

