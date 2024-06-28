Heading 3

Celebs who made a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD


Kalki 2898 AD is a Sci-fi Mythological movie and it’s playing in cinemas now 

Kalki 2898 AD 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD’s Instagram 

Prabhas leads the cast while Amitabh Bachchan plays the most important character in the movie. It also has Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Saswat Chatterjee in pivotal roles 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD’s Instagram 

Principal Cast 

Kalki 2898 AD has many surprises. Check out all the cameos further 

Video: Kalki 2898 AD’s Instagram 

Cameos 

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has limited screen time in the movie as the main villain but leaves you in awe with his enigmatic presence and growling baritone 

 Kamal Haasan 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD’s Instagram 

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda has made an important cameo in the movie as Arjun 

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

Malayalam actor DQ Salmaan plays the Captain in the movie. He is like a guardian of Bhairava (Prabhas) 

Dulquer Salmaan

Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram 

The Bollywood Diva has played a short role of a pregnant lady in the first half of Kalki 2898 AD 

Mrunal Thakur 

Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram 

Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli also has a guest appearance

SS Rajamouli 

Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram 

Popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma plays a short role of a shopkeeper in the movie.

RGV 

Image: RGV's Instagram 

Brahmanandam 

Image: IMDB 

Popular South actor Brahmanandam has played the landlord of Prabhas’ character 

