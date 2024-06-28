Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 28, 2024
Celebs who made a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD is a Sci-fi Mythological movie and it’s playing in cinemas now
Kalki 2898 AD
Image: Kalki 2898 AD’s Instagram
Prabhas leads the cast while Amitabh Bachchan plays the most important character in the movie. It also has Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Saswat Chatterjee in pivotal roles
Image: Kalki 2898 AD’s Instagram
Principal Cast
Kalki 2898 AD has many surprises. Check out all the cameos further
Video: Kalki 2898 AD’s Instagram
Cameos
Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has limited screen time in the movie as the main villain but leaves you in awe with his enigmatic presence and growling baritone
Kamal Haasan
Image: Kalki 2898 AD’s Instagram
Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda has made an important cameo in the movie as Arjun
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
Malayalam actor DQ Salmaan plays the Captain in the movie. He is like a guardian of Bhairava (Prabhas)
Dulquer Salmaan
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
The Bollywood Diva has played a short role of a pregnant lady in the first half of Kalki 2898 AD
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli also has a guest appearance
SS Rajamouli
Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram
Popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma plays a short role of a shopkeeper in the movie.
RGV
Image: RGV's Instagram
Brahmanandam
Image: IMDB
Popular South actor Brahmanandam has played the landlord of Prabhas’ character
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.