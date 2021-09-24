In June 2018, Nick Jonas shared his very first Instagram story featuring Priyanka Chopra wherein she was seen giggling and dancing towards him on a balcony. He had captioned the clip “Her” with a heart-eyed emoji
1. Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Soon after, Priyanka also shared a photo of the singer and her brother on her Instagram story during a trip to Goa. She captioned the shot “My Favourite Men”
Alia Bhatt waited sometime before letting us into her low-key relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, but once she did, there was no slowing down. The couple is currently going strong together
2. Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
The actress made it official after she shared a photo of them from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception
Yami Gautam surprised her fans as she announced her wedding to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on Instagram in June
3. Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar
The actress shared beautiful images from the ceremony. She surprised everyone since no one even knew they were together
Vidyut Jammwal got engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani on September 1. The actor made the announcement on Instagram and revealed that he proposed to Nandita in his signature Commando style
4. Vidyut Jammwal & Nandita Mahtani
They posed in front of the Taj Mahal, with their backs to the camera and Vidyut captioned it, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 1/09/21”
After months of avoiding questions about their relationship, Gauahar Khan made it official with social media influencer Zaid darbar via Instagram
5. Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar
She announced their engagement in November 2020 with an adorable post, which was captioned with ring and heart emojis. The couple tied the knot in December last year
In September 2018, Shibani posted a photo of her beside a mystery man holding his hand, which sparked dating rumours between the two
6. Shibani Dandekar & Farhan Akhtar
Later, in October 2018, Farhan posted the same picture with a ‘heart’ emoji, letting the world know that he was in a relationship with Shibani