oct 4, 2021

Celebs who made successful comebacks

Aditya Roy Kapur made his bollywood debut in 2009 with London Dreams, which was a commercial failure

Aditya Roy Kapur

In 2013, he made a comeback with the film Aashiqui 2, which earned him a lot of fame

Tabu has contributed some of the best work to Indian cinema, but she has received little recognition

Tabu

The actress had a spectacular comeback in 2014 with the film Haider. She has been unstoppable since then

Sushmita Sen has been away from the film industry for a long time

Sushmita Sen

She was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya, where she stole the spotlight

After his imprisonment, Sanjay Dutt made a comeback with the film Bhoomi in 2017

Sanjay Dutt

The picture did not do well at the box office, but the actor was praised for his comeback

Rani Mukerji has made significant contributions to Indian cinema. The actress was away from the big screen for a while

Rani Mukerji

She made a spectacular return with Hichki, and her performance was lauded

John Abraham has risen to the pinnacle of the industry's finest actors

John Abraham

After a two-year sabbatical, the actor made a comeback with the film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
