oct 4, 2021
Celebs who made successful comebacks
Aditya Roy Kapur made his bollywood debut in 2009 with London Dreams, which was a commercial failure
Aditya Roy Kapur
In 2013, he made a comeback with the film Aashiqui 2, which earned him a lot of fame
Tabu has contributed some of the best work to Indian cinema, but she has received little recognition
Tabu
The actress had a spectacular comeback in 2014 with the film Haider. She has been unstoppable since then
Sushmita Sen has been away from the film industry for a long time
Sushmita Sen
She was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya, where she stole the spotlight
After his imprisonment, Sanjay Dutt made a comeback with the film Bhoomi in 2017
Sanjay Dutt
The picture did not do well at the box office, but the actor was praised for his comeback
Rani Mukerji has made significant contributions to Indian cinema. The actress was away from the big screen for a while
Rani Mukerji
She made a spectacular return with Hichki, and her performance was lauded
John Abraham has risen to the pinnacle of the industry's finest actors
John Abraham
After a two-year sabbatical, the actor made a comeback with the film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
