Celebs who made their OTT debut in 2021
DEC 17, 2021
Sidharth Shukla
The remarkable actor who left for his heavenly abode this year marked his digital debut with the series Broken But Beautiful 3
(Source- Sidharth Shukla Instagram)
The actor featured alongside Sonia Rathee in the web series
(Source- IMDb)
Rashami Desai
The prominent television actress, well known for her role in the drama Uttaran, made her digital debut with the web series Tandoor
(Source- Rashami Desai Instagram)
The actress is featured with actor Tanuj Virwani in this series, which premiered on Ullu App
(Source- IMDb)
Mohit Raina
The prominent television actor made his digital debut in Amazon Prime's web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11
(Source- Mohit Raina Instagram)
Later, he also featured in romantic drama Shiddat which premiered on Disney Hotstar
(Source- IMDb)
Avika Gor
Avika, famed for her performance in Balika Vadhu, played the lead role in Zee5's original Telugu film, Net
(Source- Avika Gor Instagram)
The Bhargav Macharla directorial featured Avika alongside Rahul Ramakrishna
(Source- IMDb)
Aamna made her digital debut in the third season of Damaged, a popular criminal drama web series
(Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram)
Aamna Sharif
She will soon be seen in Decoupled opposite R. Madhavan
(Source- IMDb)
Shrenu Parikh marked her digital debut alongside Aamna Sharif in Damaged 3
(Source- Shrenu Parikh Instagram)
Shrenu Parikh
