MAR 14, 2022
Celebs who married non famous people
Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta
Juhi Chawla managed to keep her affair with industrialist Jay Mehta under wraps for a long time until the two got hitched in 1997
Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram
The news of Raveena Tandon's marriage with film distributor Anil Thadani was a big surprise for her fans. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2004, and are parents of two
Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram
Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani
Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor broke several hearts when he tied the knot in an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput in 2015
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are truly a match made in heaven. The two got married on May 8, 2018
Image: Anand Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja
Madhuri Dixit was at the zenith of her career when she decided to get married to Dr. Sriram Nene
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene
Shilpa Shetty is a gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress who tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in 2009
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Esha Deol decided to get hitched to her childhood friend and businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani
Image: Esha Deol Instagram
Asin tied the knot with her long-time beau and Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016
Asin and Rahul Sharma
Image: Asin Instagram
Ayesha Takia, who was a part of several blockbusters, married restaurateur Farhan Azmi, the son of politician Abu Azmi
Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi
Image: Ayesha Takia Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal got hitched to her long-time beau and businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
