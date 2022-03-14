Entertainment

Priya Nagpal

MAR 14, 2022

Celebs who married non famous people

Heading 3

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta

Juhi Chawla managed to keep her affair with industrialist Jay Mehta under wraps for a long time until the two got hitched in 1997

Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram

The news of Raveena Tandon's marriage with film distributor Anil Thadani was a big surprise for her fans. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2004, and are parents of two

Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani

Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor broke several hearts when he tied the knot in an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput in 2015

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are truly a match made in heaven. The two got married on May 8, 2018

Image: Anand Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Madhuri Dixit was at the zenith of her career when she decided to get married to Dr. Sriram Nene

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene

Shilpa Shetty is a gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress who tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in 2009

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Esha Deol decided to get hitched to her childhood friend and businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Image: Esha Deol Instagram

Asin tied the knot with her long-time beau and Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016

Asin and Rahul Sharma

Image: Asin Instagram

Ayesha Takia, who was a part of several blockbusters, married restaurateur Farhan Azmi, the son of politician Abu Azmi

Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi

Image: Ayesha Takia Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal got hitched to her long-time beau and businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Beauty tips from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Click Here