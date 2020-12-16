Celebs who married their co-stars December 16, 2020
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia fell in love while working together for Tujhe Meri Kasam
The couple got hitched on 3rd February 2012
Ajay Devgn and Kajol fell in love with each other during the shooting of the movie Hulchul and tied the knot in 1999
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fell for each other during Tashan and got married in 2012
Before getting married, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starred together in Umrao Jaan, Guru, Dhoom 2
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu worked together in Dhoondte Reh Jaoge and 99 before tying the knot
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan fell for each other during Zanjeer and got married after the movie became hit
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love blossomed while shooting for the movie 'Alone' and they later tied the knot
Dharmendra and Hema Malini fell in love while shooting for the movie Tum Haseen Main Jawaan
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela"
After years of dating, the couple got married in Italy
For more updates on Bollywood couples,
follow PINKVILLA