Celebs who married their co-stars

December 16, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia fell in love while working together for Tujhe Meri Kasam

The couple got hitched on 3rd February 2012

Ajay Devgn and Kajol fell in love with each other during the shooting of the movie Hulchul and tied the knot in 1999

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fell for each other during Tashan and got married in 2012

Before getting married, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starred together in Umrao Jaan, Guru, Dhoom 2
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu worked together in Dhoondte Reh Jaoge and 99 before tying the knot

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan fell for each other during Zanjeer and got married after the movie became hit

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love blossomed while shooting for the movie 'Alone' and they later tied the knot

Dharmendra and Hema Malini fell in love while shooting for the movie Tum Haseen Main Jawaan

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela"

After years of dating, the couple got married in Italy

