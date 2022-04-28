Entertainment

Saloni Arora

APR 28, 2022

Heading 3

Celebs who matched with their kids

Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam

Image: Pinkvilla

Remember Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan waving at fans in white Pathani suits?

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan's perfect click with Hrehaan and Hridhaan won millions of hearts

 Lara Dutta’s Instagram feed proves that she loves matching clothes with her daughter Saira

Image: Lara Dutta Instagram

Lara Dutta and Saira

Taimur twins with his father Saif Ali Khan on all important occasions

Saif Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena left her fans awestruck as she was recently spotted twinning with her younger son Jeh

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Kareena & Jeh 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya and Aaradhya gave serious mother-daughter goals as they opted for similar designer outfits

Aishwarya and Aaradhya

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

On Raksha Bandhan, Mira and Shahid not only celebrated the festival with complete enthusiasm but also twinned with their children

Mira & Shahid with kids

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

In this picture, Soha Ali Khan and her little daughter, Inaaya, are wearing white and blue tie-dye kaftan co-ords

Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty celebrated the auspicious festival of Ganpati with her children. Her baby girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra was seen matching Shilpa in a pink ethnic outfit

Shilpa Shetty & Samisha

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Mehr Bedi took the internet by storm when they both nailed white kaftan looks

Neha Dhupia & Mehr Bedi

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Neetu Kapoor is ideal mom-in-law to Alia

Click Here