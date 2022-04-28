Entertainment
Saloni Arora
APR 28, 2022
Celebs who matched with their kids
Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam
Image: Pinkvilla
Remember Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan waving at fans in white Pathani suits?
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan's perfect click with Hrehaan and Hridhaan won millions of hearts
Lara Dutta’s Instagram feed proves that she loves matching clothes with her daughter Saira
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Lara Dutta and Saira
Taimur twins with his father Saif Ali Khan on all important occasions
Saif Ali Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena left her fans awestruck as she was recently spotted twinning with her younger son Jeh
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena & Jeh
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya and Aaradhya gave serious mother-daughter goals as they opted for similar designer outfits
Aishwarya and Aaradhya
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
On Raksha Bandhan, Mira and Shahid not only celebrated the festival with complete enthusiasm but also twinned with their children
Mira & Shahid with kids
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
In this picture, Soha Ali Khan and her little daughter, Inaaya, are wearing white and blue tie-dye kaftan co-ords
Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty celebrated the auspicious festival of Ganpati with her children. Her baby girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra was seen matching Shilpa in a pink ethnic outfit
Shilpa Shetty & Samisha
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha Dhupia and Mehr Bedi took the internet by storm when they both nailed white kaftan looks
Neha Dhupia & Mehr Bedi
