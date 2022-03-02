Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 02, 2022
Celebs who never kissed on-screen
Salman Khan
Salman Khan has followed the no-kissing policy and never kissed on screen in his career span of over thirty years
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
He once claimed that he makes a conscious effort to keep his films clean because all kinds of viewers watch them
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha also adheres to the no-kissing rule and has never kissed on the big screen
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She once stated that she had inhibitions about doing so, which is why she does not do it in films
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Ghajini actress has never kissed in a film and has stated that she is not comfortable kissing on screen and it is something which she has maintained so far
Asin
Image: Asin Instagram
Ghajini's script was changed as a result of the actress's no-kissing condition. The actress also stated that her family would be uncomfortable witnessing her in an intimate moment on screen
Image: Asin Instagram
The 90's popular hero, Suniel Shetty has not done any kissing scenes, claiming that he finds it more comfortable to not kiss
Suniel Shetty
Image: Suniel Shetty Instagram
The actress debuted in showbiz at a very young age and has adhered to a strict no-kissing rule ever since. She has stated that she sees no genuine reason to amend her clause
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram
Fawad Khan has a no-kissing policy, which he explains as a personal choice. He claims it will not appeal to his core audience in his native country
Fawad Khan
Image: Fawad Khan Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh has appeared in a few adult comedies, but he has never done a kissing scene. Kissing is a very private thing for him and he doesn't prefer to do it on screen
Riteish Deshmukh
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
