MAR 02, 2022

Celebs who never kissed on-screen

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has followed the no-kissing policy and never kissed on screen in his career span of over thirty years

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

He once claimed that he makes a conscious effort to keep his films clean because all kinds of viewers watch them

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha also adheres to the no-kissing rule and has never kissed on the big screen

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She once stated that she had inhibitions about doing so, which is why she does not do it in films

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Ghajini actress has never kissed in a film and has stated that she is not comfortable kissing on screen and it is something which she has maintained so far

Asin

Image: Asin Instagram

Ghajini's script was changed as a result of the actress's no-kissing condition. The actress also stated that her family would be uncomfortable witnessing her in an intimate moment on screen

Image: Asin Instagram

The 90's popular hero, Suniel Shetty has not done any kissing scenes, claiming that he finds it more comfortable to not kiss

Suniel Shetty

Image: Suniel Shetty Instagram

The actress debuted in showbiz at a very young age and has adhered to a strict no-kissing rule ever since. She has stated that she sees no genuine reason to amend her clause

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram

Fawad Khan has a no-kissing policy, which he explains as a personal choice. He claims it will not appeal to his core audience in his native country

Fawad Khan

Image: Fawad Khan Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh has appeared in a few adult comedies, but he has never done a kissing scene. Kissing is a very private thing for him and he doesn't prefer to do it on screen

Riteish Deshmukh

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

