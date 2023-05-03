Heading 3

MAY 03, 2023

Celebs who own a house in Dubai

Image Salman Khan Instagram

According to reports, Salman Khan is the owner of a luxurious apartment at the Address Downtown

Salman Khan

Image Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

King Khan frequently travels to Dubai for family vacations and also happens to own a 6-bedroom property in Palm Jumeirah

Shah Rukh Khan

Image Sohail Khan Instagram

Sohail Khan's residences are said to be situated in Dubai's Business Bay. He owns multiple apartments

Sohail Khan

Image Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

The couple are the happy owners of a lavish property in Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates

Abhishek and
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image Karan Kundra Instagram

Television's most-adored couple Tejasswi and Karan are the owners of a 1BHK flat at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence which is worth Rs 2 crores

Tejasswi Prakash
and Karan Kundrra

Image Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty’s husband gifted her an apartment in Burj Khalifa on their anniversary; later, she sold the flat and purchased a villa in Palm Jumeirah

Shilpa Shetty

Image Anil Kapoor Instagram

Anil Kapoor bought a two-bedroom home in the Ritz by Danube in Dubai

Anil Kapoor

Image Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Sanjay Dutt is the owner of a luxurious flat in Dubai

Sanjay Dutt

Image Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant owns two properties in Dubai

Rakhi Sawant

Image Sania Mirza Instagram

Sania Mirza, India's female Tennis player, bought a villa for herself in Dubai

Sania Mirza

