MAY 03, 2023

Celebs who own a house in Dubai
According to reports, Salman Khan is the owner of a luxurious apartment at the Address Downtown
King Khan frequently travels to Dubai for family vacations and also happens to own a 6-bedroom property in Palm Jumeirah
Sohail Khan's residences are said to be situated in Dubai's Business Bay. He owns multiple apartments
The couple are the happy owners of a lavish property in Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates
Television's most-adored couple Tejasswi and Karan are the owners of a 1BHK flat at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence which is worth Rs 2 crores
Shilpa Shetty’s husband gifted her an apartment in Burj Khalifa on their anniversary; later, she sold the flat and purchased a villa in Palm Jumeirah
Anil Kapoor bought a two-bedroom home in the Ritz by Danube in Dubai
Sanjay Dutt is the owner of a luxurious flat in Dubai
Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant owns two properties in Dubai
Sania Mirza, India's female Tennis player, bought a villa for herself in Dubai
