NOV 3, 2021
Celebs who own expensive bikes
Former Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni is a motorcycle enthusiast
MS Dhoni
He has a number of premium bikes, including the Ducati 1098, Ninja ZX-14R, Hellcat X132, Harley-Davidson and Kawasaki Ninja H2
John Abraham is known for his insane enthusiasm and love for motorbikes
John Abraham
His motorcycle collection includes a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, an Aprilia RSV4 RF, a Yamaha YZF R1, a Ducati Panigale V4, an MV Agusta Brutale 800 and a Yamaha Vmax 60th edition
The Go Goa Gone actor is a total adventure junkie. He frequently travels on foreign bike adventures and posts about them on social media
Kunal Kemmu
Last year, he gifted himself a swanky BMW R1250GS Adventure worth Rs 22 lakh
The Jolly LLB actor is a motorcycle enthusiast. His bike collection includes a Ducati, an Indian Scout, and a BMW F750GS
Arshad Warsi
His buddy, John Abraham, gifted him a BMW F750GS motorcycle, which cost roughly Rs 12 lakh
Tanu Weds Manu star owns one of the most costly bikes in the industry. He has an Indian Roadmaster worth Rs 40.45 lakh
R. Madhavan
He also has a BMW K1600 GTL, which costs around Rs 28 lakh
The South Indian star owns a BMW R Nine T, which costs roughly Rs 17 lakh
Naga Chaitanya
He also has a swanky Triumph Thruxton R motorcycle worth about Rs 13 lakh
