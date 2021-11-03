NOV 3, 2021

Celebs who own expensive bikes

Former Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni is a motorcycle enthusiast

MS Dhoni

He has a number of premium bikes, including the Ducati 1098, Ninja ZX-14R, Hellcat X132, Harley-Davidson and Kawasaki Ninja H2

John Abraham is known for his insane enthusiasm and love for motorbikes

John Abraham

His motorcycle collection includes a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, an Aprilia RSV4 RF, a Yamaha YZF R1, a Ducati Panigale V4, an MV Agusta Brutale 800 and a Yamaha Vmax 60th edition

The Go Goa Gone actor is a total adventure junkie. He frequently travels on foreign bike adventures and posts about them on social media

Kunal Kemmu

Last year, he gifted himself a swanky BMW R1250GS Adventure worth Rs 22 lakh

The Jolly LLB actor is a motorcycle enthusiast. His bike collection includes a Ducati, an Indian Scout, and a BMW F750GS

Arshad Warsi

His buddy, John Abraham, gifted him a BMW F750GS motorcycle, which cost roughly Rs 12 lakh

Tanu Weds Manu star owns one of the most costly bikes in the industry. He has an Indian Roadmaster worth Rs 40.45 lakh

R. Madhavan

He also has a BMW K1600 GTL, which costs around Rs 28 lakh

The South Indian star owns a BMW R Nine T, which costs roughly Rs 17 lakh

Naga Chaitanya

He also has a swanky Triumph Thruxton R motorcycle worth about Rs 13 lakh

