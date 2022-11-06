Heading 3

Celebs who own lavish restaurants

Lubna Khan

Nov 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra- Sona

Priyanka Chopra launched her Indian restaurant Sona in New York last year, and it is all about reimagining Indian cuisine

Image: Rahul Jhangiani Instagram

Karan Johar- Neuma

Karan Johar forayed into the restaurant business this year, as he launched Neuma on his 50th birthday. The European restaurant is located in Colaba, Mumbai

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

  Shilpa Shetty- Bastian

Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian in Mumbai is a favourite among Bollywood celebs such as Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and others

Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram

Juhi Chawla- Rue Du Liban

Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta launched Rue Du Liban in 2018, and it serves Middle Eastern food

Image: Dharmendra Instagram

Dharmendra- Garam Dharam Dhaba

Dharmendra forayed into the food business with the franchise ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’ in Delhi which serves North Indian and street food dishes

Image: Asha Bhosle Instagram

Asha Bhosle- Asha’s

Asha Bhosle launched a chain of restaurants- Asha’s, which has outlets in Dubai, Manchester, Birmingham and more. It serves contemporary Indian cuisine

Image: perizaad zorabian Instagram

 Perizaad Zorabian- Gondola

Located in Pali Hill, Mumbai, Gondola is a multi-cuisine restaurant owned by actor-turned-entrepreneur, Perizaad Zorabian and her family

Image: Badshah Instagram

Badshah- Dragonfly Experience

Located in Mumbai, rapper Badshah co-owns this resto-bar and lounge that features a pan-Asian menu

Image: Ayesha Takia Instagram

  Ayesha Takia- Madras Diaries

Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi own Madras Diaries, a restaurant serving authentic South Indian cuisine. It is located in Bandra, Mumbai

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

   Virat Kohli- One8 Commune

Virat Kohli’s culinary venture One8 Commune has outlets in Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai, and it offers a mix of global cuisines

