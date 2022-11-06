Heading 3
Celebs who own lavish restaurants
Lubna Khan
Nov 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra- Sona
Priyanka Chopra launched her Indian restaurant Sona in New York last year, and it is all about reimagining Indian cuisine
Image: Rahul Jhangiani Instagram
Karan Johar- Neuma
Karan Johar forayed into the restaurant business this year, as he launched Neuma on his 50th birthday. The European restaurant is located in Colaba, Mumbai
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty- Bastian
Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian in Mumbai is a favourite among Bollywood celebs such as Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and others
Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram
Juhi Chawla- Rue Du Liban
Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta launched Rue Du Liban in 2018, and it serves Middle Eastern food
Image: Dharmendra Instagram
Dharmendra- Garam Dharam Dhaba
Dharmendra forayed into the food business with the franchise ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’ in Delhi which serves North Indian and street food dishes
Image: Asha Bhosle Instagram
Asha Bhosle- Asha’s
Asha Bhosle launched a chain of restaurants- Asha’s, which has outlets in Dubai, Manchester, Birmingham and more. It serves contemporary Indian cuisine
Image: perizaad zorabian Instagram
Perizaad Zorabian- Gondola
Located in Pali Hill, Mumbai, Gondola is a multi-cuisine restaurant owned by actor-turned-entrepreneur, Perizaad Zorabian and her family
Image: Badshah Instagram
Badshah- Dragonfly Experience
Located in Mumbai, rapper Badshah co-owns this resto-bar and lounge that features a pan-Asian menu
Image: Ayesha Takia Instagram
Ayesha Takia- Madras Diaries
Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi own Madras Diaries, a restaurant serving authentic South Indian cuisine. It is located in Bandra, Mumbai
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Virat Kohli- One8 Commune
Virat Kohli’s culinary venture One8 Commune has outlets in Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai, and it offers a mix of global cuisines