Celebs who paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar

The actor shared a picture of the singer and captioned it ‘Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul’
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Anil Kapoor
He further wrote, “Lata ji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That’s how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music”
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the singer and wrote, “The music will never stop, Om Shanti Lataji”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Shahid also paid tribute to the singer, writing, “Rest in peace, Lata Ji. Thank you for sharing your lovely voice with us. You will be remembered in our hearts for the rest of our lives”
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
Deepika Padukone paid tribute to the iconic singer by sharing her picture with the caption, “From 1929 till infinity”
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
In loving memory of the singer, Kriti Sanon shared her favourite song and wrote, “You will always stay in our hearts and lives with your soulful voice, Lata Ji. Our very own Nightingale. May her soul rest in peace”
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the iconic singer by penning a heartfelt message for her on his social media account
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay KUMAR
Sonam paid homage to Lata Ji and wrote, “Om Shanti Lataji. You're eternal and have gone down in posterity as the greatest singer, the nightingale of India”
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Alia remembered Lata ji by posting a priceless picture of her with the caption, ‘Immortal’
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Arjun Kapoor took to social media to pay respect to the vocalist, writing, “In the world of music, an era comes to an end”
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor
Ishaan Khatter also paid respect to the artist on social media, captioning his post with the word "eternal"
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Ishaan Khatter
