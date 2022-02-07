Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 07, 2022

Celebs who paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar

Heading 3

The actor shared a picture of the singer and captioned it ‘Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul’

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram

Anil Kapoor

He further wrote, “Lata ji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That’s how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music”

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the singer and wrote, “The music will never stop, Om Shanti Lataji”

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Shahid also paid tribute to the singer, writing, “Rest in peace, Lata Ji. Thank you for sharing your lovely voice with us. You will be remembered in our hearts for the rest of our lives”

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

Deepika Padukone paid tribute to the iconic singer by sharing her picture with the caption, “From 1929 till infinity”

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

In loving memory of the singer, Kriti Sanon shared her favourite song and wrote, “You will always stay in our hearts and lives with your soulful voice, Lata Ji. Our very own Nightingale. May her soul rest in peace”

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the iconic singer by penning a heartfelt message for her on his social media account

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay KUMAR

Sonam paid homage to Lata Ji and wrote, “Om Shanti Lataji. You're eternal and have gone down in posterity as the greatest singer, the nightingale of India”

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor

Alia remembered Lata ji by posting a priceless picture of her with the caption, ‘Immortal’

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to pay respect to the vocalist, writing, “In the world of music, an era comes to an end”

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter also paid respect to the artist on social media, captioning his post with the word "eternal"

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Ishaan Khatter

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karishma Tanna’s best ethnic outfits

Click Here