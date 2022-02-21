Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 21, 2022
Celebs who paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri
Kajol
Kajol took to social media to pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri and wrote a heartfelt note in the post
Image: Kajol Instagram
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the legendary singer and wrote, "Rest in glory, Disco King! Om Shanti”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Kriti Sanon mourned the loss of the singer and shared a picture of the Disco King with the caption, "R. I. P. Bappi Da"
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Arjun Kapoor paid tribute to the musician on social media, writing, ''Thank you for your melodies. Your work shall make sure you remain immortal. Rest in peace, Bappi Da''
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor
Anushka Sharma also paid tribute to Bappi Da on social media and wrote, "Thank you for so many happy memories with your music to millions, Bappi Da”
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anil Kapoor paid tribute to the singer by reminiscing about his iconic tunes and wrote, “Will miss his warm, humble and child like innocence always''
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Anil Kapoor
The actress took to social media, mourning the Disco King's demise and wrote, "To the one who gave us some unforgettable songs and continues to make our disco experience complete with I am a disco dancer, You’ll be truly missed, Bappi Da''
Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Parineeti Chopra also paid tribute to the singer, she wrote ''Like no other, Thank you for the music Bappi da''
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Shahid Kapoor took to social media and remembered the singer, writing, "Grew up listening and dancing to all your songs. Your music brought people together. To dance, laugh, and live. Your talent and passion will truly be missed’’
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
Farhan Akhtar mourned the singer's demise on social media and wrote, "Indian Disco just lost its mojo”
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan Akhtar
