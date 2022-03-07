Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 07, 2022
Celebs who paid tribute to Shane Warne
Heading 3
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of himself with Shane on social media, along with a heartfelt note as a tribute
Image: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram
Virat Kohli paid homage to the legend and wrote, “Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball.”
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Virat Kohli
Huma Qureshi paid his respects to the cricketer and wrote, “A legend #ShaneWarne #RIP You will be missed by everyone who grew up watching you play.’’
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma Qureshi
The actor paid his respects by writing, "Legends like you live forever."
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Kunal Kemmu
Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a picture of the legend on Instagram, along with a broken heart emoji
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote, "rest in glory," alongside a photo of Warne
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Soha Ali Khan paid her respects writing, "Deeply shocked and saddened to lose a legend much before his time."
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Diana Penty paid homage to the cricketer, writing, "Rest in power, Shane Warne."
Diana Penty
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
Angad Bedi paid tribute to the cricketer, writing, "Cricket will miss you champion and so will we."
Angad Bedi
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
Ranveer Singh posted a picture of the legend on Instagram, along with a broken heart emoji
Ranveer Singh
Image: Shane Warne Instagram
Sunny Deol paid tribute to the cricketer on Twitter, writing, "Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers."
Sunny Deol
Image: Shane Warne Instagram
