MAR 07, 2022

Celebs who paid tribute to Shane Warne

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of himself with Shane on social media, along with a heartfelt note as a tribute

Image: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

Virat Kohli paid homage to the legend and wrote, “Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball.”

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat Kohli

Huma Qureshi paid his respects to the cricketer and wrote, “A legend #ShaneWarne #RIP You will be missed by everyone who grew up watching you play.’’

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Huma Qureshi

The actor paid his respects by writing, "Legends like you live forever."

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Kunal Kemmu

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a picture of the legend on Instagram, along with a broken heart emoji

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote, "rest in glory," alongside a photo of Warne

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Soha Ali Khan paid her respects writing, "Deeply shocked and saddened to lose a legend much before his time."

Soha Ali Khan

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Diana Penty paid homage to the cricketer, writing, "Rest in power, Shane Warne."

Diana Penty

Image: Diana Penty Instagram

Angad Bedi paid tribute to the cricketer, writing, "Cricket will miss you champion and so will we."

Angad Bedi

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Ranveer Singh posted a picture of the legend on Instagram, along with a broken heart emoji

Ranveer Singh

Image: Shane Warne Instagram

Sunny Deol paid tribute to the cricketer on Twitter, writing, "Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers."

Sunny Deol

Image: Shane Warne Instagram

