Celebs who parted ways in 2021
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 25, 2021
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao
The Dangal actor and Kiran Rao tied the knot in 2005
Image- Pinkvilla
The couple announced their separation in July 2021 and parted ways after 15 years of marriage
Image- Pinkvilla
Kirti Kulhari- Saahil Sehgal
Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal got married in 2016
Image- Kirti Kulhari Instagram
The pair separated in April of this year, as Kirti penned it, ‘not on paper, but in life’
Image- Kirti Kulhari Instagram
Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar
Shalini Talwar, the wife of renowned singer Honey Singh, filed a domestic violence and harassment charge against him on August 3
Image- Honey Singh Instagram
However, the singer afterwards took to social media to voice his disgust, claiming that the false charges had deeply disturbed him
Image- Honey Singh Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji married in 2012 and have a son named Zoravar
Shikhar Dhawan-Aesha Mukerji
Image- Shikhar Dhawan Instagram
This year marked the end of the couple's eight-year marriage
Image- Shikhar Dhawan Instagram
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha married in 2017 and were widely liked as a pair
Image- Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in October 2021
Image- Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actresses who made a comeback in 2021