Celebs who parted ways in 2021

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao

The Dangal actor and Kiran Rao tied the knot in 2005

The couple announced their separation in July 2021 and parted ways after 15 years of marriage

Kirti Kulhari- Saahil Sehgal

Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal got married in 2016

The pair separated in April of this year, as Kirti penned it, ‘not on paper, but in life’

Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar

Shalini Talwar, the wife of renowned singer Honey Singh, filed a domestic violence and harassment charge against him on August 3

However, the singer afterwards took to social media to voice his disgust, claiming that the false charges had deeply disturbed him

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji married in 2012 and have a son named Zoravar

Shikhar Dhawan-Aesha Mukerji

This year marked the end of the couple's eight-year marriage

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha married in 2017 and were widely liked as a pair

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in October 2021

