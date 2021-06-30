Celebs
who passed

away in the second wave

June 30, 2021

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal was a very well-known television and movie actor who passed away at the age of 52, due to Coronavirus complications

Shravan Rathod was a very successful music composer of the music director duo, Nadeem-Shravan, who passed away due to Covid 19 complications

Shravan Rathod

Nationally acknowledged for her shooting skills, Dadi Chandro Tomar passed away at the age of 89, due to the deadly virus

Dadi Chandro Tomar

Pandit Rajan Mishra

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist, Pandit Rajan Mishra passed away when he was 70 years old, due to post Covid complications

Rohit Sardana, a very popular journalist passed away at the age of 42, after suffering a cardiac arrest after testing positive for Coronavirus

Rohit Sardana

Critically acclaimed Marathi actor, Vira Sathidar passed away at the age of 62 due to Covid 19 complications

Vira Sathidar

Jagdish Lad

Mr. India fame and international bodybuilder, Jagdish Lad passed away at the age of 34, also, due to the virus

Popular name and face in the Marathi and Hindi movie industry passed away at the age of 81, due to Covid 19 related complications

Kishore Nandlasarkar

Naveen, the very successful South Indian moviemaker passed away at the age of 36, after testing positive for Coronavirus

Naveen

