Celebs
who passed
away in the second wave June 30, 2021
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal was a very well-known television and movie actor who passed away at the age of 52, due to Coronavirus complications
Shravan Rathod was a very successful music composer of the music director duo, Nadeem-Shravan, who passed away due to Covid 19 complications
Shravan Rathod
Nationally acknowledged for her shooting skills, Dadi Chandro Tomar passed away at the age of 89, due to the deadly virus
Dadi Chandro Tomar
Pandit Rajan Mishra
Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist, Pandit Rajan Mishra passed away when he was 70 years old, due to post Covid complications
Rohit Sardana, a very popular journalist passed away at the age of 42, after suffering a cardiac arrest after testing positive for Coronavirus
Rohit Sardana
Critically acclaimed Marathi actor, Vira Sathidar passed away at the age of 62 due to Covid 19 complications
Vira Sathidar
Jagdish Lad
Mr. India fame and international bodybuilder, Jagdish Lad passed away at the age of 34, also, due to the virus
Popular name and face in the Marathi and Hindi movie industry passed away at the age of 81, due to Covid 19 related complications
Kishore Nandlasarkar
Naveen, the very successful South Indian moviemaker passed away at the age of 36, after testing positive for Coronavirus
Naveen
For more updates on celebrities who passed away in the second wave, follow PINKVILLA