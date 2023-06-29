Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUne 29, 2023

Celebs who played historical roles 

Hrithik Roshan essayed the role of Mughal Emperor Akbar in the movie Jodhaa Akbar. The movie was appreciated by the viewers 

 Hrithik Roshan

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gracefully seeped into playing the role of Jodhaa, a Fierce Rajput princess in the movie Jodhaa Akbar 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

Ranveer Singh has played the iconic characters of Peshwa Bajirao and Alauddin Khalji in the movies Bajirao Mastani and Padmavaat respectively 

Ranveer Singh 

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram 

Deepika Padukone connected the viewers to both her characters Mastani and Rani Padmavati, in the respective movies, effortlessly 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra 

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram 

The audience has been in awe of Priyanka Chopra for the marvelous depiction of Kashibai in the movie Bajirao Mastani 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor gave his fans an opportunity to witness a renewed passion for acting with his calm and composed role in Padmavaat as Maharawal Ratan Singh 

Watch Ajay Devgn win hearts once again with his wonderful portrayal as Tanhaji Malusare who sacrifices his life to win the Kondana fort again 

Ajay Devgn 

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram 

Sharad Kelkar is applauded by the critics for his performance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 

 Sharad Kelkar 

Image: Sharad Kelkar’s Instagram 

 Arjun Kapoor 

Image: Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram 

Arjun Kapoor is quite underrated but his role as Sadashiv Bhau in Panipat should be highlighted 

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram 

Kriti Sanon played the role of Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashiv Bhau, in the movie Panipat. She received appreciation for the same 

Kriti Sanon

