Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUne 29, 2023
Celebs who played historical roles
Hrithik Roshan essayed the role of Mughal Emperor Akbar in the movie Jodhaa Akbar. The movie was appreciated by the viewers
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gracefully seeped into playing the role of Jodhaa, a Fierce Rajput princess in the movie Jodhaa Akbar
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ranveer Singh has played the iconic characters of Peshwa Bajirao and Alauddin Khalji in the movies Bajirao Mastani and Padmavaat respectively
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone connected the viewers to both her characters Mastani and Rani Padmavati, in the respective movies, effortlessly
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
The audience has been in awe of Priyanka Chopra for the marvelous depiction of Kashibai in the movie Bajirao Mastani
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor gave his fans an opportunity to witness a renewed passion for acting with his calm and composed role in Padmavaat as Maharawal Ratan Singh
Watch Ajay Devgn win hearts once again with his wonderful portrayal as Tanhaji Malusare who sacrifices his life to win the Kondana fort again
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Sharad Kelkar is applauded by the critics for his performance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Sharad Kelkar
Image: Sharad Kelkar’s Instagram
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Arjun Kapoor is quite underrated but his role as Sadashiv Bhau in Panipat should be highlighted
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon played the role of Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashiv Bhau, in the movie Panipat. She received appreciation for the same
Kriti Sanon
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.