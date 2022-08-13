Heading 3
Pramila Mandal
AUGUST 15, 2022
TELEVISION
Celebs who played patriotic characters
Popular actor Neil Bhatt is presently seen playing the lead character of ACP Virat Chavan in the top-rated show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Neil Bhatt
Shoaib Ibrahim essayed the role of an army officer Captain Abhimanyu Singh Rathore in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and was paired opposite Surbhi Jyoti
Shoaib Ibrahim
Dipika Singh was the main lead actress in the popular show Diya Aur Bati Hum and essayed the role of IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi
Dipika Singh
Popular actor Arjun Bijlani essayed the role of Cadet Alekh Sharma in the hit show Left Right Left which aired from 2006 to 2008 on Sab TV
Arjun Bijlani
Rajeev Khandelwal is amongst the most talented actors in the industry. He essayed the character of Captain Rajveer Singh Shekhawat, an army officer in Left Right Left
Rajeev Khandelwal
Popular star Iqbal Khan essayed Flight Lieutenant & Wing Commander Abhimanyu Adhikari in Chhoona Hai Aasmaan
Iqbal Khan
Zain Imam played the character of ACP Neil Khanna in the hit show Naamkarann
Zain Imam
Aashiesh Sharrma essayed Major Rudra Pratap Rananwat, who was a part of Border Security Defence in the hit show Rangrasiya. In this show, he starred opposite actress Sanaya Irani
Aashiesh Sharrma
Harshad Chopda was a part of the most loved show Bepannah and starred opposite Jennifer Winget. In this show, Harshad played the role of a Pilot and the name of his on-screen character was Aditya Hooda
Harshad Chopda
Vivek Dahiya was seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Inspector Abhishek Singh in the show
Vivek Dahiya
