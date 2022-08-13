Heading 3

Pramila Mandal

AUGUST 15, 2022

TELEVISION

Celebs who played patriotic characters

Image source: Neil Bhatt Instagram

Popular actor Neil Bhatt is presently seen playing the lead character of ACP Virat Chavan in the top-rated show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

  Neil Bhatt

Image source: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram

Shoaib Ibrahim essayed the role of an army officer Captain Abhimanyu Singh Rathore in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and was paired opposite Surbhi Jyoti

  Shoaib Ibrahim

Image source: Dipika Singh Instagram

Dipika Singh was the main lead actress in the popular show Diya Aur Bati Hum and essayed the role of IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi

   Dipika Singh

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani essayed the role of Cadet Alekh Sharma in the hit show Left Right Left which aired from 2006 to 2008 on Sab TV

   Arjun Bijlani

Rajeev Khandelwal is amongst the most talented actors in the industry. He essayed the character of Captain Rajveer Singh Shekhawat, an army officer in Left Right Left

   Rajeev Khandelwal

Image source: Rajeev Khandelwal Instagr

Image source: Iqbal Khan Instagram

Popular star Iqbal Khan essayed Flight Lieutenant & Wing Commander Abhimanyu Adhikari in Chhoona Hai Aasmaan

   Iqbal Khan

Image source: Zain Imam Instagram

Zain Imam played the character of ACP Neil Khanna in the hit show Naamkarann

   Zain Imam

Image source: Aashiesh Sharrma Instagram

Aashiesh Sharrma essayed Major Rudra Pratap Rananwat, who was a part of Border Security Defence in the hit show Rangrasiya. In this show, he starred opposite actress Sanaya Irani

    Aashiesh Sharrma

Image source: Harshad Chopda Instagram

Harshad Chopda was a part of the most loved show Bepannah and starred opposite Jennifer Winget. In this show, Harshad played the role of a Pilot and the name of his on-screen character was Aditya Hooda

  Harshad Chopda

Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram

Vivek Dahiya was seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Inspector Abhishek Singh in the show

    Vivek Dahiya

