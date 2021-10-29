to Aryan Khan's bail
Celebs who reacted Oct
29, 2021
NCB arrested Aryan Khan earlier this month in connection with the confiscation of prohibited substances onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai
Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 after more than 3 weeks of arrest
Following the release of King Khan's son on bail, many celebrities in the film industry expressed a sigh of relief on social media
Sonu Sood took to Twitter to express his feelings on Aryan Khan's bail. He wrote, ‘When time judges, there is no need for witnesses’
Sonam Kapoor shared a childhood photo of Aryan Khan with his mother Gauri Khan on Instagram, writing, ‘Finally!’
Hansal Mehta, who was one of the first celebrities to speak out against Aryan Khan's detention, tweeted, ‘I want to have a blast tonight’
Mika Singh also took to Twitter to express his elation over Aryan Khan's release. He congratulated Aryan Khan and gave blessings to king khan's family
R Madhavan tweeted, 'Thank god. As a father I am so relieved. May all good and positive things happen', expressing his joy at Aryan Khan's release
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor shared a childhood photo with Aryan Khan to commemorate his release
For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla