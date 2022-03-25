Entertainment
MAR 25, 2022
Celebs who refused to accept awards
Sonu Nigam
Image: Sonu Nigam Instagram
Sonu declined to accept the Filmfare Award for Best Song for his song Sandese Aate Hai in 1997. He refused the award since the song was sung by both Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathore, and so both of them deserved the same honour
Lata Mangeshkar once refused to receive her first Filmfare award since the trophy depicted a naked lady. So the Filmfare team redesigned the award and presented it to her
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
Lata Mangeshkar
The actress received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1955. She declined the honour because she considered she played the lead rather than a supporting role in the film
Vyjayanthimala
Image: Pinkvilla
The late actor once refused to accept a National Award. He felt that his performance was unsatisfactory for the honour
Image: Pinkvilla
Shashi Kapoor
Kumar Sanu
Image: Kumar Sanu Instagram
The legendary singer, Kumar Sanu once opted to decline the award in order to provide a chance to young artists
Image: Pinkvilla
In 2015, the renowned screenwriter declined the Padma Shri because he felt his contributions deserved greater recognition than a Padma Shri
Salim Khan
Image: Farah Khan Instagram
In 1977, Reena Roy won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Apnapan. However, Reena declined the award since she felt she did not play a supporting role, but rather a lead role
Reena Roy
Image: IMDb
Suchitra Sen was awarded India's highest film accolade, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award but she did not accept it at the public award ceremony because she preferred a private ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan but her wish was denied
Suchitra Sen
