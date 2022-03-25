Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 25, 2022

Celebs who refused to accept awards

Sonu Nigam

Image: Sonu Nigam Instagram

Sonu declined to accept the Filmfare Award for Best Song for his song Sandese Aate Hai in 1997. He refused the award since the song was sung by both Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathore, and so both of them deserved the same honour

Lata Mangeshkar once refused to receive her first Filmfare award since the trophy depicted a naked lady. So the Filmfare team redesigned the award and presented it to her

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Lata Mangeshkar

The actress received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1955. She declined the honour because she considered she played the lead rather than a supporting role in the film

Vyjayanthimala

Image: Pinkvilla

The late actor once refused to accept a National Award. He felt that his performance was unsatisfactory for the honour

Image: Pinkvilla

Shashi Kapoor

Kumar Sanu

Image: Kumar Sanu Instagram

The legendary singer, Kumar Sanu once opted to decline the award in order to provide a chance to young artists

Image: Pinkvilla

In 2015, the renowned screenwriter declined the Padma Shri because he felt his contributions deserved greater recognition than a Padma Shri

Salim Khan

Image: Farah Khan Instagram

In 1977, Reena Roy won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Apnapan. However, Reena declined the award since she felt she did not play a supporting role, but rather a lead role

Reena Roy

Image: IMDb

Suchitra Sen was awarded India's highest film accolade, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award but she did not accept it at the public award ceremony because she preferred a private ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan but her wish was denied

Suchitra Sen

