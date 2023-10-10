Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
10 OCTOBER, 2023
Celebs who rejected Bigg Boss 17
Ayesha Singh who was last seen in the serial, Ghum Hain Kisi Ke Pyar Mein ended up rejecting the offer of Bigg Boss 17
Ayesha Singh
Image: Ayesha Singh Instagram
Bebika Dhurve was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 but rejected entering the Bigg Boss 17 house
Bebika Dhurve
Image: Bebika Dhurve Instagram
Sheezan Khan had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and was approached for Bigg Boss 17, however, he declined the offer
Sheezan Khan
Image: Sheezan Khan Instagram
Vivian Dsena was approached by the makers for previous seasons as well but the actor seems to have made up his mind about not being a part of the show
Vivian Dsena
Image: Vivian Dsena Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi was rumored to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, she has rejected the show
Divyanka Tripathi
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Munawar Faruqui ended up rejecting the Bigg Boss 17 offer
Munawar Faruqui
Image: IMDb
Image: Munawar Faruqui Instagram
Mohsin Khan gained fame through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was approached for Bigg Boss 17 but declined the show
Mohsin Khan
Image: Mohsin Khan Instagram
Faisal Shaikh has declined the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 17
Image: Faisal Shaikh Instagram
Faisal Shaikh
Dino James had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Later, was offered Bigg Boss 17 but rejected it
Image: Dino James Instagram
Dino James
Divya Agarwal who was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 1 declined the opportunity to participate in BB17
Image: Divya Agarwal/ Amit Khanna Instagram
Divya Agarwal
