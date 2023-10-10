Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

10 OCTOBER, 2023

Celebs who rejected Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Singh who was last seen in the serial, Ghum Hain Kisi Ke Pyar Mein ended up rejecting the offer of Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Singh

Image: Ayesha Singh Instagram

Bebika Dhurve was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 but rejected entering the Bigg Boss 17 house 

Bebika Dhurve

Image: Bebika Dhurve Instagram

Sheezan Khan had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and was approached for Bigg Boss 17, however, he declined the offer

Sheezan Khan

Image: Sheezan Khan Instagram

Vivian Dsena was approached by the makers for previous seasons as well but the actor seems to have made up his mind about not being a part of the show

Vivian Dsena

Image: Vivian Dsena Instagram 

Divyanka Tripathi was rumored to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, she has rejected the show

Divyanka Tripathi

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Munawar Faruqui ended up rejecting the Bigg Boss 17 offer

Munawar Faruqui

Image: IMDb 
Image: Munawar Faruqui Instagram 

Mohsin Khan gained fame through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was approached for Bigg Boss 17 but declined the show

Mohsin Khan

Image: Mohsin Khan Instagram 

Faisal Shaikh has declined the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 17

Image: Faisal Shaikh Instagram

Faisal Shaikh

Dino James had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Later, was offered Bigg Boss 17 but rejected it

Image: Dino James Instagram 

Dino James

Divya Agarwal who was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 1 declined the opportunity to participate in BB17

Image: Divya Agarwal/ Amit Khanna Instagram 

Divya Agarwal

