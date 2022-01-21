Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Jan 21, 2022

Celebs who separated in recent times

Dhanush & Aishwaryaa R

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding on November 18, 2004

Image: Aishwaryaa R. Instagram

After 18 years of marriage, the pair announced their separation on January 17, 2022, leaving fans speechless

Image: Aishwaryaa R. Instagram

Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, and since then, the couple had been quite vocal about their love, frequently sharing mushy photos together

Image: Rohman Shawl Instagram

However, after three years of dating, the pair called it quits in a social media post on December 23, 2021, leaving many hearts broken

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

Aamir and Kiran met on the sets of Lagaan and they tied the knot on December 28, 2005. In 2011, they were blessed with a son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy

Image: Pinkvilla

The couple parted ways after 15 years of marriage on July 3, 2021, causing a stir on the internet

Image: Getty Images

Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Shaikh

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh tied the knot in 2012 after dating for several years. They are parents to a two-year-old daughter, Ayra Ali

Image: Aamir Ali Instagram

After nine years of marriage, the couple divorced, and reportedly, the judicial custody of their daughter was granted to Sanjeeda

Image: Aamir Ali Instagram

Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married on October 6, 2017, in a traditional Hindu and Christian wedding to honour both cultures

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

The Tollywood pair announced their separation on October 2nd, 2021, after four years of marriage, which left fans in shock

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

