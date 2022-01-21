Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 21, 2022
Celebs who separated in recent times
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa R
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding on November 18, 2004
Image: Aishwaryaa R. Instagram
After 18 years of marriage, the pair announced their separation on January 17, 2022, leaving fans speechless
Image: Aishwaryaa R. Instagram
Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl
Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, and since then, the couple had been quite vocal about their love, frequently sharing mushy photos together
Image: Rohman Shawl Instagram
However, after three years of dating, the pair called it quits in a social media post on December 23, 2021, leaving many hearts broken
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao
Aamir and Kiran met on the sets of Lagaan and they tied the knot on December 28, 2005. In 2011, they were blessed with a son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy
Image: Pinkvilla
The couple parted ways after 15 years of marriage on July 3, 2021, causing a stir on the internet
Image: Getty Images
Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Shaikh
Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh tied the knot in 2012 after dating for several years. They are parents to a two-year-old daughter, Ayra Ali
Image: Aamir Ali Instagram
After nine years of marriage, the couple divorced, and reportedly, the judicial custody of their daughter was granted to Sanjeeda
Image: Aamir Ali Instagram
Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married on October 6, 2017, in a traditional Hindu and Christian wedding to honour both cultures
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
The Tollywood pair announced their separation on October 2nd, 2021, after four years of marriage, which left fans in shock
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
