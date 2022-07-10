Heading 3
Celebs who spoke about mental health
Lizzo has opened up in the past about struggling with mental health and she once revealed that she thought she will quit music altogether after releasing Truth Hurts
Shawn Mendes postponed his tour and told his fans on social media that he has "hit a breaking point" and needs to focus on his mental health for now
Selena was awarded the 2019 McLean Award for Mental Health Advocacy. The singer has been open about taking social media breaks and also seeking help for mental health
Bella Hadid has been open about struggling with her mental health and even shared with her fans how she experienced severe anxiety and burnout
Pete Davidson has been open about his borderline personality disorder diagnosis and has spoken about how therapy has helped him several times on public platforms
Chrissy Teigen spoke about struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety after daughter Luna's birth. She is known to address her mental health concerns on social media
Lady Gaga once spoke about suffering from PTSD and maintained that she is grateful for the love and support she receives from her family and friends which has saved her life
Camila Cabello spoke about the help she received by seeking therapy to deal with her anxiety issues in an interview
The model has been open about suffering from anxiety and depression. Kendall previously revealed she tries to put her thoughts in a journal once or twice a week
The actor has been open about struggling with his mental health after Game of Thrones ended and has also spoken about his time in rehab following the same
