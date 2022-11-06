Heading 3
Celebs who switched to Veganism
Lubna Khan
Nov 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: K Vinayak
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut switched to a vegan diet after realizing that consuming dairy products gave her acidity.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor first switched to vegetarianism and then later stopped consuming milk products as well.
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha is a vegetarian-turned-vegan and has often endorsed that a plant-based diet is a smarter choice for everyone.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez is among the fittest B-town actresses and shared that her love for animals turned her to veganism.
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta is a vegan, and she posted this picture on Instagram revealing that there are very few vegan-friendly wines available for wine lovers.
Image: Mallika Sherawat Instagram
Mallika Sherawat
The actress has been a vegan for over 15 years now.
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao switched to veganism not just because of her love for animals but also for environmental reasons.
Image: Ajay Kadam
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia has been vocal about the benefits of plant-based foods, and she also helped PETA launch their V-card, India's first-ever discount savings card for vegans.
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s fittest celebrities, is a vegan and prefers eating healthy, home-cooked meals.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Ayesha Takia
While speaking to Grazia, Ayesha Takia revealed that turning vegan has benefitted her health and lifestyle immensely.