Celebs who switched to Veganism 

Lubna Khan

Nov 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: K Vinayak

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut switched to a vegan diet after realizing that consuming dairy products gave her acidity.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor first switched to vegetarianism and then later stopped consuming milk products as well.

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is a vegetarian-turned-vegan and has often endorsed that a plant-based diet is a smarter choice for everyone.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is among the fittest B-town actresses and shared that her love for animals turned her to veganism.

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is a vegan, and she posted this picture on Instagram revealing that there are very few vegan-friendly wines available for wine lovers.

Image: Mallika Sherawat Instagram

Mallika Sherawat

The actress has been a vegan for over 15 years now.

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao switched to veganism not just because of her love for animals but also for environmental reasons.

Image: Ajay Kadam

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia has been vocal about the benefits of plant-based foods, and she also helped PETA launch their V-card, India's first-ever discount savings card for vegans.

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s fittest celebrities, is a vegan and prefers eating healthy, home-cooked meals.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Ayesha Takia

While speaking to Grazia, Ayesha Takia revealed that turning vegan has benefitted her health and lifestyle immensely.

