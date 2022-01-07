Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
JAN 07, 2022
Celebs who took break after having a kid
Mahhi Vij
In 2019, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Tara
Video: Mahhi Vij Instagram
Since then, the actress has avoided the limelight. It's been over four years since she last appeared on screen
Video: Mahhi Vij Instagram
Disha Vakani
Disha is well-known for her role as Dayaben in the SAB TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Image : Pinkvilla
The actress took maternity leave and never returned to the show, while the public was still waiting for her return
Image : Pinkvilla
Anita Hassanandani
Anita Hassanandani gave birth to her first child in February 2021
Video: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Since then, the actress has been devoted to her child and has taken a break from acting
Video: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Addite Malik
The actress has been away from the small screen since her marriage to Mohit Mallik and last year she was blessed with a baby boy, Ekbir, in April 2021
Image: Addite Malik Instagram
Ankita Bhargava
Ankita welcomed her first child, Mehr, on December 14, 2019. She has been away from television screens since embracing motherhood
Image: Ankita Bhargava Instagram
