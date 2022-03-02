Entertainment

Celebs who took an indirect dig

Sunny Deol

Sunny took an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan, who was being paid a lot of money to dance at family weddings and private celebrations

Image: Sunny Deol Instagram

In an interview with a magazine, he stated, "Only mujrawallis dance at weddings, not actors. I believe that performers should keep their dignity. Dancing at a friend's wedding is OK, but getting paid to dance is cheap.''

Image: Sunny Deol Instagram

Kangana made an indirect dig at Alia ahead of the release of her film, claiming that "200 crores would be burned to ashes at the box office."

Kangana Ranaut

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

The actress further indirectly took a jab at Mahesh Bhatt and mentioned Alia as the wrong cast. However, the actress did not specifically mention anyone's name

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Alia Bhatt was questioned about her response to Kangana Ranaut's indirect attack and she reacted with Bhagavad Gita wisdom

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress said, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say."

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

An Instagram influencer mocked Deepika Padukone by posting about how women's clothes in Gehraiyaan will become shorter as the film's release date approaches

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika responded with a cryptic remark that stated, "Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons"

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The American actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently apologised to Priyanka Chopra on TikTok after she described an awkward encounter she had with the Jonas couple in Malibu

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shared a long note where she mentioned how if one was to make a public apology for a very "awkward private encounter", they could at least have the courtesy to Google your name before doing so, or even try to reach out to them directly

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

