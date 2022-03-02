Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 02, 2022
Celebs who took an indirect dig
Heading 3
Sunny Deol
Sunny took an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan, who was being paid a lot of money to dance at family weddings and private celebrations
Image: Sunny Deol Instagram
In an interview with a magazine, he stated, "Only mujrawallis dance at weddings, not actors. I believe that performers should keep their dignity. Dancing at a friend's wedding is OK, but getting paid to dance is cheap.''
Image: Sunny Deol Instagram
Kangana made an indirect dig at Alia ahead of the release of her film, claiming that "200 crores would be burned to ashes at the box office."
Kangana Ranaut
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
The actress further indirectly took a jab at Mahesh Bhatt and mentioned Alia as the wrong cast. However, the actress did not specifically mention anyone's name
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Alia Bhatt was questioned about her response to Kangana Ranaut's indirect attack and she reacted with Bhagavad Gita wisdom
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress said, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say."
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
An Instagram influencer mocked Deepika Padukone by posting about how women's clothes in Gehraiyaan will become shorter as the film's release date approaches
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika responded with a cryptic remark that stated, "Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons"
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The American actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently apologised to Priyanka Chopra on TikTok after she described an awkward encounter she had with the Jonas couple in Malibu
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra shared a long note where she mentioned how if one was to make a public apology for a very "awkward private encounter", they could at least have the courtesy to Google your name before doing so, or even try to reach out to them directly
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Celebs who never kissed on-screen