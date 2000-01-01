Gauri Khan
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Gauri Khan visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress posted this picture and showered Gauri with love
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa bumped into Kapoors in New York. Neetu Kapoor wrote that Patralekhaa made her day “with her lovely words.”
Neetu posted this picture featuring Rishi with Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. They celebrated with some ‘desi khana’
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Anupam Kher, Riteish, Genelia
Rishi and Neetu spent some good time with ‘ghar ka baccha’ Arjun and his ladylove Malaika who had stopped by to see the veteran actor
Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Apart from B-town celebs, cricket legend Kapil Dev also called on Rishi Kapoor during his treatment
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Kapil Dev
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Junior Bachchan and his family are also among those who visited the Do Dooni Chaar actor in June 2019. Ranbir’s ladylove Alia was present too
Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Sharing this picture, Neetu wrote, “He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo. sometimes simple words mean so big.”
Karan Johar
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
SRK was in New York for his David Letterman Show, but he made sure to pay Rishi Kapoor a visit. Neetu expressed that his love and care is ‘so genuine’
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu Kapoor posted photos when Deepika Padukone visited Ranbir’s parents in New York. Neetu wrote that it was a fun evening and that DP gave a lot of love and warmth
Deepika Padukone
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Vicky also visited Rishi when he went to New York to ring in his birthday. “Such a humble well brought up boy with goodness written all over him,” Neetu wrote
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
In this happy picture, we see Aamir with Rishi and Neetu. The actress wrote, “Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar.”
Aamir Khan
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir and Alia flew to New York on New Years 2019 as they celebrated it with the former’s family
Alia Bhatt
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture with the Barfi actress Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor, when she saw him during his treatment
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Here’s a picture from when Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl met the Kapoors in New York
Sonali Bendre
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
“Surprise visit by real n reel #sanju made the evening so special,” wrote Neetu Kapoor as she shared this picture
Sanjay Dutt
