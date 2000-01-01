Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

APR 12, 2022

Celebs who visited Rishi Kapoor in NYC

Gauri Khan

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Gauri Khan visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress posted this picture and showered Gauri with love

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa bumped into Kapoors in New York. Neetu Kapoor wrote that Patralekhaa made her day “with her lovely words.”

Neetu posted this picture featuring Rishi with Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. They celebrated with some ‘desi khana’

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Anupam Kher, Riteish, Genelia

Rishi and Neetu spent some good time with ‘ghar ka baccha’ Arjun and his ladylove Malaika who had stopped by to see the veteran actor

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Apart from B-town celebs, cricket legend Kapil Dev also called on Rishi Kapoor during his treatment

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Kapil Dev

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Junior Bachchan and his family are also among those who visited the Do Dooni Chaar actor in June 2019. Ranbir’s ladylove Alia was present too

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya

Image:  Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Sharing this picture, Neetu wrote, “He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo. sometimes simple words mean so big.”

Karan Johar

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

SRK was in New York for his David Letterman Show, but he made sure to pay Rishi Kapoor a visit. Neetu expressed that his love and care is ‘so genuine’

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor posted photos when Deepika Padukone visited Ranbir’s parents in New York. Neetu wrote that it was a fun evening and that DP gave a lot of love and warmth

Deepika Padukone

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Vicky also visited Rishi when he went to New York to ring in his birthday. “Such a humble well brought up boy with goodness written all over him,” Neetu wrote

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

In this happy picture, we see Aamir with Rishi and Neetu. The actress wrote, “Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar.”

Aamir Khan

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir and Alia flew to New York on New Years 2019 as they celebrated it with the former’s family

Alia Bhatt

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture with the Barfi actress Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor, when she saw him during his treatment

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Here’s a picture from when Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl met the Kapoors in New York

Sonali Bendre

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

“Surprise visit by real n reel #sanju made the evening so special,” wrote Neetu Kapoor as she shared this picture

Sanjay Dutt

