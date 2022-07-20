Heading 3

Celebs who welcomed babies via surrogacy

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 20, 2022

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby girl in January this year via a surrogate

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Image: Getty Images

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child, daughter Exa via surrogacy after the couple broke up in September last year

Elon Musk and Grimes

Image: Getty Images

Amber Heard welcomed her baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard last year via a surrogate. On Instagram after welcoming her, Heard wrote, "She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Amber Heard

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed two of their children, Chicago and Psalm via surrogacy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are all set to welcome their second baby through a surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Image: Getty Images

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Raddix, via surrogacy back in 2019

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden 

Image: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcomed their second child, a daughter in 2011 via surrogate. The couple are parents to two girls

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Image: Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka also welcomed their gorgeous twins Gideon and Harper via surrogate in 2010

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Image: Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen

Famed talk show host Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen are parents to two daughters who were both carried by surrogates

Image: Getty Images

Jordana Brewster and her then-husband Andrew Form welcomed two sons via surrogacy though the couple isn't together anymore

Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form

