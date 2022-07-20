Heading 3
Celebs who welcomed babies via surrogacy
JULY 20, 2022
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby girl in January this year via a surrogate
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Image: Getty Images
Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child, daughter Exa via surrogacy after the couple broke up in September last year
Elon Musk and Grimes
Image: Getty Images
Amber Heard welcomed her baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard last year via a surrogate. On Instagram after welcoming her, Heard wrote, "She's the beginning of the rest of my life."
Amber Heard
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed two of their children, Chicago and Psalm via surrogacy
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are all set to welcome their second baby through a surrogate
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Image: Getty Images
Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Raddix, via surrogacy back in 2019
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden
Image: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcomed their second child, a daughter in 2011 via surrogate. The couple are parents to two girls
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Image: Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka also welcomed their gorgeous twins Gideon and Harper via surrogate in 2010
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Image: Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen
Famed talk show host Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen are parents to two daughters who were both carried by surrogates
Image: Getty Images
Jordana Brewster and her then-husband Andrew Form welcomed two sons via surrogacy though the couple isn't together anymore
Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form
