FEB 14, 2022

Celebs who were pregnant before marriage

Neha Dhupia

On May 10, 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in an intimate ceremony. The actress was already three months pregnant when she got married. The couple welcomed a baby girl and named her Mehr in November 2018

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. During their wedding preparations, the actress was expecting a kid

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza

The actress stated that the pregnancy was not a consequence of their marriage and that it was the best news she had ever received

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Konkona Sen Sharma tied the knot with actor Ranvir Shorey in 2010, and the pair revealed six months later that they had welcomed a baby boy into their life

Image: Anurag Kabbur

Konkona Sen Sharma

The couple separated in 2015 and now they share joint custody of their son, Haroon

Image: Konkona Sen Sharma Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on January 1, 2020. The couple revealed their pregnancy shortly after their engagement.On July 30, 2020, the couple welcomed son Agastya into their lives

Image: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

Natasa Stankovic

The Badhaai Ho actress was expecting her daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock

Image: Neena Gupta Instagram

Neena Gupta

Kalki and her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in February 2020. The actress named her little one after the Greek poet Sappho

Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Kalki Koechlin

The actress welcomed her two twins, Winston and Viraaj, before she married her Australian boyfriend, Peter Haag

Image: Celina Jaitly Instagram

Celina Jaitly

