Celebs who were pregnant before marriage

On May 10, 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in an intimate ceremony. The actress was already three months pregnant when she got married. The couple welcomed a baby girl and named her Mehr in November 2018
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. During their wedding preparations, the actress was expecting a kid
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza
The actress stated that the pregnancy was not a consequence of their marriage and that it was the best news she had ever received
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Konkona Sen Sharma tied the knot with actor Ranvir Shorey in 2010, and the pair revealed six months later that they had welcomed a baby boy into their life
Image: Anurag Kabbur
Konkona Sen Sharma
The couple separated in 2015 and now they share joint custody of their son, Haroon
Image: Konkona Sen Sharma Instagram
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on January 1, 2020. The couple revealed their pregnancy shortly after their engagement.On July 30, 2020, the couple welcomed son Agastya into their lives
Image: Natasa Stankovic Instagram
Natasa Stankovic
The Badhaai Ho actress was expecting her daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock
Image: Neena Gupta Instagram
Neena Gupta
Kalki and her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in February 2020. The actress named her little one after the Greek poet Sappho
Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Kalki Koechlin
The actress welcomed her two twins, Winston and Viraaj, before she married her Australian boyfriend, Peter Haag
Image: Celina Jaitly Instagram
Celina Jaitly
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Ananya Panday in white outfits