Akshat Sundrani

APR 01, 2022

Celebs who wiped their social media feed

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone deleted all of her Instagram posts at the beginning of 2021. While her followers were puzzled by her action, Deepika soon shared her audio diary and began the new year with a fresh slate

John Abraham

Image: John Abraham Instagram

In December 2021, John Abraham removed all of his social media posts, leaving fans perplexed. His posts resurfaced after a while, and everyone found that they had been archived

The late actor took down all of his Instagram posts when his film Sonchiriya bombed at the box office

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput

The well-known American singer removed all of his posts back in 2018 in order to start the new year afresh

Zayn Malik

Image: Getty Images

The American comedian, writer, and producer deleted all of his Instagram posts after becoming engaged to Ariana Grande. However, they separated five months later

Image: Getty Images

Pete Davidson

After her divorce from Liam Hemsworth in 2018, the American singer removed all of her posts to take a break from social media

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Image: Getty Images

In 2017, the American pop star also deleted all of her Instagram posts, but she never addressed it

Taylor Swift

Image: Getty Images

The actress de-cluttered her Instagram feed in order to promote her 2018 film "A Simple Favor."

Blake Lively

