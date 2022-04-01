Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
APR 01, 2022
Heading 3
Celebs who wiped their social media feed
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone deleted all of her Instagram posts at the beginning of 2021. While her followers were puzzled by her action, Deepika soon shared her audio diary and began the new year with a fresh slate
John Abraham
Image: John Abraham Instagram
In December 2021, John Abraham removed all of his social media posts, leaving fans perplexed. His posts resurfaced after a while, and everyone found that they had been archived
The late actor took down all of his Instagram posts when his film Sonchiriya bombed at the box office
Image: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput
The well-known American singer removed all of his posts back in 2018 in order to start the new year afresh
Zayn Malik
Image: Getty Images
The American comedian, writer, and producer deleted all of his Instagram posts after becoming engaged to Ariana Grande. However, they separated five months later
Image: Getty Images
Pete Davidson
After her divorce from Liam Hemsworth in 2018, the American singer removed all of her posts to take a break from social media
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Image: Getty Images
In 2017, the American pop star also deleted all of her Instagram posts, but she never addressed it
Taylor Swift
Image: Getty Images
The actress de-cluttered her Instagram feed in order to promote her 2018 film "A Simple Favor."
Blake Lively
