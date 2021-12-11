Celebs who wished Vicky & Katrina
Deepika Padukone
Deepika wished the couple a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
An overexcited Bebo stated, “You did it! God bless you both,”, with a number of red hearts
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
PeeCee exclaimed, “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai,” and said that the couple looks perfect together
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia too congratulated the couple and said that they look absolutely beautiful together
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka congratulate dand quipped that she is glad the couple is moving into their new home so that she can stop hearing the construction noise
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan
Arjun and Varun also expressed their joy and wished the couple
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Karan Johar also wished the adorable couple and fans wondered if it all started on his couch
Karan Johar
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Ananya wished the couple and also confessed that she simply cannot stop staring at their pictures
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Vicky’s younger brother Sunny stated that he has made a new place for Katrina in his heart and referred to her as as “Parjai Ji”
Sunny Kaushal
Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram
Katrina’s baby sister Isabelle said that she is so happy she gained a brother in Vicky and welcomed him to their crazy family
Isabelle Kaif
Image: Isabelle Kaif Instagram
