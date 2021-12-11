Celebs who wished Vicky & Katrina

Deepika Padukone

Deepika wished the couple a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

An overexcited Bebo stated, “You did it! God bless you both,”, with a number of red hearts

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee exclaimed, “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai,” and said that the couple looks perfect together

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia too congratulated the couple and said that they look absolutely beautiful together

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka congratulate dand quipped that she is glad the couple is moving into their new home so that she can stop hearing the construction noise

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan

Arjun and Varun also expressed their joy and wished the couple

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Karan Johar also wished the adorable couple and fans wondered if it all started on his couch

Karan Johar

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Ananya wished the couple and also confessed that she simply cannot stop staring at their pictures

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Vicky’s younger brother Sunny stated that he has made a new place for Katrina in his heart and referred to her as as “Parjai Ji”

Sunny Kaushal

Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

Katrina’s baby sister Isabelle said that she is so happy she gained a brother in Vicky and welcomed him to their crazy family

Isabelle Kaif

Image: Isabelle Kaif Instagram

