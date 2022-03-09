Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 09, 2022
Celebs who won at ITA Awards
Heading 3
Nakuul Mehta
Nakuul Mehta got the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Image: Pinkvilla
Rupali Ganguly bagged the Best Actress Popular Award for her outstanding performance in the serial Anupamaa
Image: Pinkvilla
Rupali Ganguly
Ashi Singh received the award for Best Popular Actress for Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
Image: Pinkvilla
Ashi Singh
Hina Khan received the Best Actress Award for Hussein Khan's Lines
Image: Pinkvilla
Hina Khan
Armaan Malik garnered the Best Singer Award at the event
Armaan Malik
Image: Pinkvilla
The powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh, won the Popular Actor (Film) Award for his performance in the blockbuster film 83
Ranveer Singh
Image: Pinkvilla
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took home the trophy for Popular Actress (Film) at the ceremony
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
Sudhanshu Pandey garnered the award for Best Actor Drama for his performance as Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa
Sudhanshu Pandey
Image: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
Harshad Chopda received the Best Actor (Popular) Award for his portrayal of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Harshad Chopda
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bollywood blockbusters slated for 2023