Akshat Sundrani

MAR 09, 2022

Celebs who won at ITA Awards

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta got the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Image: Pinkvilla

Rupali Ganguly bagged the Best Actress Popular Award for her outstanding performance in the serial Anupamaa

Image: Pinkvilla

Rupali Ganguly

Ashi Singh received the award for Best Popular Actress for Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Image: Pinkvilla

Ashi Singh

Hina Khan received the Best Actress Award for Hussein Khan's Lines

Image: Pinkvilla

Hina Khan

Armaan Malik garnered the Best Singer Award at the event

Armaan Malik

Image: Pinkvilla

The powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh, won the Popular Actor (Film) Award for his performance in the blockbuster film 83

Ranveer Singh

Image: Pinkvilla

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took home the trophy for Popular Actress (Film) at the ceremony

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

Sudhanshu Pandey garnered the award for Best Actor Drama for his performance as Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey

Image: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram

Harshad Chopda received the Best Actor (Popular) Award for his portrayal of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda

Image: Pinkvilla

