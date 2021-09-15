The veteran actress, Shabana Azmi, is known for her versatility. She is the recipient of five National Awards
The Thalaivii actress is well-known for her unabashed and confident demeanour. She has four National Awards under her belt
The desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, has now become a global sensation, proving that the sky's the limit. She earned a National award for her film Fashion
Vidya Balan is an outstanding actress. She has taken on a variety of challenging roles in films and has performed exceptionally. She was awardedA National Award for her impeccable acting in the film, The Dirty Picture
Amitabh Bachchan is a is a legendary Indian film actor. He has won four National Awards for Best Actor for his roles in the films Agneepath, Black, Piku and Paa
The Sensational star, Sridevi, had a peculiar aura around her. She earned a National Film Award for Best Actress for her rolein the film, Mom
Ayushmann Khurrana is an example of a multi-talented actor. He won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in AndhaDhun
Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented performers of our generation. He is the recipient of three National awards
It's no secret that Sonam Kapoor has a keen eye for style and elegance. The Special Mention Award for Neerja is her first National Award