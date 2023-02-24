FEB 24, 2023

Heading 3

Celebs with beautiful home garden

She loves nature and her social handle is filled with lovely pictures of her garden

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Twinkle Khanna

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram


The actress often shares videos of her doing yoga amid nature

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

She loves to do her Yoga in her beautiful garden

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

 Shilpa Shetty

She has brought nature inside her home. She has a huge bonsai tree placed in her balcony

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

She shared pictures of her kitchen garden where she grows vegetables

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Preity Zinta

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

The actress' balcony space features a vertical garden and a swing

Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram

Juhi Chawla

The pretty lawn with all greenery gives a soothing experience for the eyes

The actress loves nature so much that for her wedding she chose the natural bougainvillea flowers backdrop

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza

Even in apartment, the actress has managed to grow all kinds of vegetable and have a beautiful garden

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

