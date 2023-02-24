FEB 24, 2023
Celebs with beautiful home garden
She loves nature and her social handle is filled with lovely pictures of her garden
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Twinkle Khanna
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The actress often shares videos of her doing yoga amid nature
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Tara-Nora: Divas in bodycon dresses
Yami Gautam’s chic style
She loves to do her Yoga in her beautiful garden
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
She has brought nature inside her home. She has a huge bonsai tree placed in her balcony
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
She shared pictures of her kitchen garden where she grows vegetables
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
Preity Zinta
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
The actress' balcony space features a vertical garden and a swing
Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram
Juhi Chawla
The pretty lawn with all greenery gives a soothing experience for the eyes
The actress loves nature so much that for her wedding she chose the natural bougainvillea flowers backdrop
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza
Even in apartment, the actress has managed to grow all kinds of vegetable and have a beautiful garden
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.