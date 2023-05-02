MAY 02, 2023
Celebs With Controversial Ads
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The 2017 Jack and Jones advertisement starring Ranveer Singh depicted him carrying a woman on his shoulders with the message, “Don’t hold back. Take your work home”
Ranveer Singh
Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a respected Bollywood actor, previously declined fairness cream endorsements due to racism concerns. However, her Kalyan Jewellers ad, featuring a dark-skinned child holding an umbrella over her, was criticized as racist and subsequently withdrawn
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar featured in a memorable advertisement for a denim brand, in which he walked the ramp wearing jeans and then approached his wife, Twinkle Khanna. In the ad, Twinkle unbuttoned his jeans, creating controversy
Akshay Kumar
Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan appeared in a Parle's Kacha Mango Bite ad where he was seen throwing stones at a mango tree, but it was considered controversial by the Advertising Standards Council of India fearing that children might imitate it and harm real mango trees. As a result, the ad was removed
Amitabh Bachchan
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
In the early 90s, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan featured in a print ad for Mr. Coffee Instant Coffee, in which they were seen posing intimately with the tagline "Real pleasure can't come in an instant." The ad received criticism for being obscene and misleading
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan
Source: Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea, who were popular in the 90s, featured in an ad for Calida underwear brand, where Dino used his teeth to remove Bipasha's panties. The controversial ad was removed after causing a stir
Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea
Source: Milind Soman Instagram
Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre, two supermodels in the past, posed nude for a shoe brand advertisement where they hugged each other with a python to cover their bodies. The controversial ad was memorable and caused a ruckus in India
Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre
Source: Pooja Bedi Instagram
Pooja Bedi became the first mainstream actress to endorse condoms, but the ad received negative feedback in the world's most populous country where condoms have been a major issue
Pooja Bedi
Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
An advertisement for Manforce condoms featuring Sunny Leone during Navratri season caused controversy and was withdrawn
Sunny Leone
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam faced criticism on Twitter for endorsing a fairness cream brand, which sparked jokes about her fairness. Despite the backlash, she continues to endorse the cream
Yami Gautam
