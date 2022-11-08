​​CFDA Awards: Best celebrity looks

CFDA Awards: Best celebrity looksSurabhi RedkarNOV 08, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesGigi HadidGigi Hadid made heads turn as she wore a red, white and blue Thom Browne ensemble to attend the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New YorkImage: Getty ImagesKhloe KardashianKhloe Kardashian stunned in a bronze cutout dress as she slayed the red carpet look at the 2022 CFDA Fashion AwardsImage: Getty ImagesKim KardashianKim was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award at CFDA 2022 and she arrived in style for the event by sporting a latex evening gownImage: Getty ImagesKylie JennerKylie Jenner stunned with her red carpet look at the CFDA Awards as she wore a sultry, Thierry Mugler gown with a thigh-high slit for the eventImage: Getty ImagesKendall JennerKendall Jenner kept the drama to the minimum as she sported a rather simplistic white dress by Khaite for the star-studded eventImage: Getty ImagesBradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz were among the best-dressed men at the event and the latter also took home the Fashion Icon AwardBradley Cooper and Lenny KravitzImage: Getty ImagesVanessa HudgensVanessa Hudgens made a dazzling appearance sporting a lace bra and a pencil skirt on the CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet in New York CityImage: Getty ImagesKatie HolmesKatie Holmes stole the show in a gorgeous sheer silver dress as she looked her stunning best while walking the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA AwardsAddison RaeAddison Rae sported a dramatic look on the CFDA red carpet as she wore a silvery grey silk hooded gown by Gareth Pugh for the eventImage: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesCherCher sported a grunge look at the CFDA Awards 2022 as she wore a black leather biker-style Chrome Hearts gown with fishnet tightsTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: Celebs who broke up in less than a yearClick Here