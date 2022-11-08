Heading 3

​​CFDA Awards: Best celebrity looks

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid made heads turn as she wore a red, white and blue Thom Browne ensemble to attend the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian stunned in a bronze cutout dress as she slayed the red carpet look at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian

Kim was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award at CFDA 2022 and she arrived in style for the event by sporting a latex evening gown

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner stunned with her red carpet look at the CFDA Awards as she wore a sultry, Thierry Mugler gown with a thigh-high slit for the event

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner kept the drama to the minimum as she sported a rather simplistic white dress by Khaite for the star-studded event

Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz were among the best-dressed men at the event and the latter also took home the Fashion Icon Award

Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens made a dazzling appearance sporting a lace bra and a pencil skirt on the CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet in New York City

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes stole the show in a gorgeous sheer silver dress as she looked her stunning best while walking the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Addison Rae

Addison Rae sported a dramatic look on the CFDA red carpet as she wore a silvery grey silk hooded gown by Gareth Pugh for the event

Cher

Cher sported a grunge look at the CFDA Awards 2022 as she wore a black leather biker-style Chrome Hearts gown with fishnet tights

