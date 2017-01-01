Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 11, 2023

Entertainment

Cha Eun Woo K-dramas to binge-watch

A college romance with a twist as a girl undergoes plastic surgery and navigates love

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A historical drama where Eun Woo plays a prince who falls for a female historian

Image: MBC

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

A heartwarming story of self-acceptance with a dash of high school drama

Image: tvN

True Beauty

A fantasy K-drama where a boy band mysteriously time-travels

Image: Naver TV Cast

To Be Continued 

A quirky series about managing a K-pop group's rise to stardom

Image: YouTube Premium

Top Management

A comedy-drama about a man who time travels from 1994 to 2017, shaking up his life

Image: KBS2

The Best Hit

A cute web series showcasing the budding romance between a chef and a fashion editor

Image: Naver TV Cast

My Romantic Some Recipe

Set on Jeju Island, three people fight against evil that is trying to destroy the world

Image: tvN

Island

This is an upcoming K-drama based on a  webtoon. The story is about a high school teacher who suffers from a very strange curse. If she kisses a guy, she gets to transform into a dog

Image: MBC

A Good day to be a Dog

Ho Hee is a high schooler and a pushover. She discovers a new application on her phone that lets her take revenge on anyone in the world

Image: Fantagio

Sweet Revenge

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here