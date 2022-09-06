Heading 3

Cha Eun Woo’s effortless beauty

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Cha Eun Woo has made himself quite an envious body to accompany his looks

Proportions

Image: News1

The media has rightly given him this nickname where his looks could only be appreciated

Face genius

Image: News1

Checked! He can rock every otherwise boring look and up the quotient

Prints?

Image: News1

This ruffled hair look makes him seem all the more adorable

Innocent

Image: News1

Was the suit made for him or was he made for the suit? Guess, we’d never know

Tailored

Image: News1

His tiny face houses striking features that are noticeable even under a mask

Masked

Image: News1

Jawline

To top it off, he has a killer jawline, sharp enough to be a blade

Image: News1

Excuse us, while we try to figure out how can one look so handsome while crying

Tears

Image: News1

Epitome of all things wow, Cha Eun Woo stuns everyone with his face

Chic

Image: News1

He is unbelievably striking, making one stop in their tracks

Blinding

