Heading 3
Cha Eun Woo’s effortless beauty
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
Cha Eun Woo has made himself quite an envious body to accompany his looks
Proportions
Image: News1
The media has rightly given him this nickname where his looks could only be appreciated
Face genius
Image: News1
Checked! He can rock every otherwise boring look and up the quotient
Prints?
Image: News1
This ruffled hair look makes him seem all the more adorable
Innocent
Image: News1
Was the suit made for him or was he made for the suit? Guess, we’d never know
Tailored
Image: News1
His tiny face houses striking features that are noticeable even under a mask
Masked
Image: News1
Jawline
To top it off, he has a killer jawline, sharp enough to be a blade
Image: News1
Excuse us, while we try to figure out how can one look so handsome while crying
Tears
Image: News1
Epitome of all things wow, Cha Eun Woo stuns everyone with his face
Chic
Image: News1
He is unbelievably striking, making one stop in their tracks
Blinding
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS’ V Fashion in 2022