Cha Eun Woo to Song Kang: Most-followed K- actors on 'gram
Instagram sensation Cha Eun-woo captivates fans with breathtaking updates. The actor and ASTRO member's popularity shines on the platform, keeping followers enchanted with his charm.
Cha Eun-woo (41.5 million followers)
IMAGE CREDITS: Cha Eun-woo‘s Instagram
Charming rom-com king Lee Min-ho entertains and engages his massive Instagram following. Beyond portraying diverse characters, he shares sneak peeks into his captivating personal life.
Lee Min-ho (34.6 million followers)
IMAGE CREDITS: Lee Min-ho‘s Instagram
Former model-turned-actor Lee Jong-suk, renowned for K-dramas like "Doctor Stranger" and "While You Were Sleeping," boasts a substantial Instagram following. His diverse roles showcase his talent.
Lee Jong-suk (26.4 million followers)
IMAGE CREDITS: Lee Jong-suk‘s Instagram
Korean actor Ji Chang-wook, known for dramas like "Healer" and "Lovestruck in the City," rules Instagram. The "Welcome to Samdal-ri" star's noteworthy career shines through captivating updates.
Ji Chang-wook (26.4 million followers)
IMAGE CREDITS: Ji Chang-wook‘s Instagram
Gyeongseong Creature star Park Seo-joon steals the spotlight on Instagram. The actor, widely followed, continues to rise globally, captivating fans with glimpses of his life.
Park Seo-joon (25.9 million followers)
IMAGE CREDITS: Park Seo-joon‘s Instagram
Song Kang (19.6 million followers)
IMAGE CREDITS: Song Kang‘s Instagram
K-drama sensation Song Kang, famed for "Sweet Home," gathers attention on Instagram. His brave portrayals and growing followers reflect his rising status in the industry.
Established Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk's Instagram showcases his busy schedule, fitness passion, and cherished moments. His loyal following enjoys a glimpse into his multifaceted life.
Nam Joo-hyuk (19 million followers)
IMAGE CREDITS: Nam Joo-hyuk ‘s Instagram
Smug and charming grim reaper from "Goblin," Lee Dong-wook, is a top Korean actor on Instagram. Professional posts offer fans insights into his successful career.
Lee Dong-wook (17.4 million followers)
IMAGE CREDITS: Lee Dong-wook‘s Instagram
After two decades in showbiz, Kim Soo-hyun, one of the highest-paid Korean actors globally, leads on Instagram. His popularity is evident in posts reflecting his diverse career.
Kim Soo-hyun (14.4 million followers)
IMAGE CREDITS: Kim Soo-hyun ‘s Instagram
Versatile Canadian-Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop captivates with an impressive Instagram following. Sharing acting updates, cat moments, and personal interests, he engages fans with delightful content.
Ahn Hyo-seop (13.5 million followers)
IMAGE CREDITS: Ahn Hyo-seop‘s Instagram