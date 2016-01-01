Cha Eun Woo's growth via K-drama characters

Cha Eun Woo was one of the most popular members of the group, due to his good looks, talent, and charm
Cha Eun Woo: Idol and Actor
Cha Eun Woo debuted as a member of the boy group Astro in 2016. The group quickly gained popularity for their catchy songs and stage performances
Early Career in Music
In 2018, Cha Eun Woo made his acting debut in the K-drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty. He played the leading role of Do Kyung Seok, a handsome and popular college student
Transition to Acting
After the success of My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Cha Eun Woo went on to star in several other popular K-dramas, including Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, True Beauty, and Island
Growing Popularity
Cha Eun Woo's breakthrough role was in the K-drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty, where he played Do Kyung Seok. The drama was a ratings success, and Cha Eun Woo's performance was praised by critics and viewers alike
Popular K-dramas
In Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, Cha Eun Woo played Prince Yi Rim, a young crown prince who is struggling to find his place in the world
Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung
In True Beauty, Cha Eun Woo played Lee Su-ho, a perfect-looking high school student who is struggling with his own insecurities. The drama was a huge ratings success, and Cha Eun Woo's performance was praised
True Beauty
In Island, Cha Eun Woo plays Kang Chan-hyuk, a young priest who is sent to Jeju Island to exorcise a demon. The drama is still ongoing, but Cha Eun Woo's performance has been praised for his intensity and action scenes
Island
Cha Eun Woo has been praised for his natural acting skills and his ability to portray a variety of characters. He has also been praised for his work ethic and his dedication to his craft
Acting Skills
Cha Eun Woo has won numerous awards for his acting and singing, including Rookie Actor of the Year, Popularity Award, Best Actor and many more