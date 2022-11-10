Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther journey

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther journeySurabhi RedkarNOV 10, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesAuditionNot many know that Chadwick Boseman didn't audition for Black Panther. Kevin Feige previously revealed that they settled on Boseman immediatelyImage: Getty ImagesDraxBefore being cast as Black Panther, Chadwick had originally auditioned for the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel cinematic universeImage: Getty ImagesBlack Panther SequelDirector Ryan Coogler recently revealed that Chadwick Boseman had not heard the script of the sequel before he passed away in 2020Image: Getty ImagesComic Book FanChadwick Boseman after being cast in the MCU admitted that he wasn't a comic book geek before but read everything he could after being cast as Black PantherImage: Getty ImagesHonouring BosemanWith Black Panther sequel up for release on November 11, 2022, Letitia Wright spoke about honouring Chadwick saying, "He would want us to just inspire the world."Image: Getty ImagesBlack Panther director Ryan Coogler recently opened up about missing working with Boseman on the sequel and hailed him for being his "artistic partner" on the first oneArtistic PartnerImage: Getty ImagesBlack Panther ResearchWhile being in South Africa to research for Black Panther, Chadwick was given a Xhosa name Mxolisi which means PeacemakerImage: Getty ImagesAwardsChadwick Boseman won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor in 2018 for his performance in Black Panther in 2018Acting CareerThe Black Panther star owed his acting career to esteemed actress Phylicia Rashad who led a course which encouraged him to take up actingImage: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesCancer DiagnosisDespite his cancer diagnosis, Chadwick continued working while taking chemotherapy at the same time and honoured all the contracts that he signedTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: CFDA Awards Best celebrity looksClick Here