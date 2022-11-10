Heading 3

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther journey

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Audition

Not many know that Chadwick Boseman didn't audition for Black Panther. Kevin Feige previously revealed that they settled on Boseman immediately

Image: Getty Images

Drax

Before being cast as Black Panther, Chadwick had originally auditioned for the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel cinematic universe

Image: Getty Images

Black Panther Sequel

Director Ryan Coogler recently revealed that Chadwick Boseman had not heard the script of the sequel before he passed away in 2020

Image: Getty Images

Comic Book Fan

Chadwick Boseman after being cast in the MCU admitted that he wasn't a comic book geek before but read everything he could after being cast as Black Panther

Image: Getty Images

Honouring Boseman

With Black Panther sequel up for release on November 11, 2022, Letitia Wright spoke about honouring Chadwick saying, "He
 would want us to just inspire the world."

Image: Getty Images

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler recently opened up about missing working with Boseman on the sequel and hailed him for being his "artistic partner" on the first one

Artistic Partner

Image: Getty Images

Black Panther Research

While being in South Africa to research for Black Panther, Chadwick was given a Xhosa name Mxolisi which means Peacemaker

Image: Getty Images

Awards

Chadwick Boseman won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor in 2018 for his performance in Black Panther in 2018

Acting Career

The Black Panther star owed his acting career to esteemed actress Phylicia Rashad who led a course which encouraged him to take up acting

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Cancer Diagnosis

Despite his cancer diagnosis, Chadwick continued working while taking chemotherapy at the same time and honoured all the contracts that he signed

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: CFDA Awards Best celebrity looks

Click Here