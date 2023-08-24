Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 24, 2023
Chandrayaan 3: Revisiting India’s History
The moon mission Chandrayaan-3 commenced in Sriharikota, India, on 14 July 2023
The Beginning
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Being equipped with a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module, it weighed around 3900 kg
Weight
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
It was not India’s first attempt to achieve a soft landing on the moon! They were trying for the second time
Attempt
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Chandrayaan-3 was expected to make a touchdown on the south pole region of the moon on 23rd August 2023
Expectation
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the moon on 23rd August 2023 at 6:04 pm, making it a historic moment for the country and its people
Success
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
With the success of Chandrayaan-3, India has become the fourth country to achieve this milestone
Moon Landing
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Apart from this, India is the first country in the world to land on the south pole of the moon
First
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Amid a tremendous scientific accomplishment, this achievement can aid the country to make profit in millions of dollars
Achievement
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi highlighted that this success is not of India alone but of the entire world
Prime Minister
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
The content in this web story has been sourced from ISRO’s website
Credits
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
