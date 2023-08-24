Heading 3

August 24, 2023

Chandrayaan 3: Revisiting India’s History

The moon mission Chandrayaan-3 commenced in Sriharikota, India, on 14 July 2023 

The Beginning 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

Being equipped with a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module, it weighed around 3900 kg 

Weight 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

It was not India’s first attempt to achieve a soft landing on the moon! They were trying for the second time 

Attempt 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

Chandrayaan-3 was expected to make a touchdown on the south pole region of the moon on 23rd August 2023

Expectation

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the moon on 23rd August 2023 at 6:04 pm, making it a historic moment for the country and its people 

 Success 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

With the success of Chandrayaan-3, India has become the fourth country to achieve this milestone 

Moon Landing

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

Apart from this, India is the first country in the world to land on the south pole of the moon 

First 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

Amid a tremendous scientific accomplishment, this achievement can aid the country to make profit in millions of dollars

Achievement 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi highlighted that this success is not of India alone but of the entire world

 Prime Minister 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

The content in this web story has been sourced from ISRO’s website

Credits 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

