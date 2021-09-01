Charismatic voices of Bollywood

After participating on a music reality show, Jubin Nautiyal's debut song was Ek Mulakaat from the 2014 film Sonali Cable. Since then, he has given incredible songs to the industry
The youth sensation Darshan Raval participated in the reality show India's Raw Star. His first independent song was Meri Pehli Mohabbat, which was loved by people. He has a huge fan base amongst young people
Amit Trivedi entered the industry with the 2008 film Aamir. By releasing experimental songs, he has demonstrated his unique perspective and versatility
Jasleen Royal made her Bollywood debut in September 2014 with a song titled Preet in Sonam Kapoor's film Khoobsurat. Her soulful voice has received a lot of praise. Her song Din Shagna from Phillauri was a huge success
Amit Mishra made his debut in the 2015 film Hamari Adhuri Kahani with the song Hasi. Since then, he's released a string of incredible tracks
Neha Kakkar's journey was fraught with difficulties. In the film Meerabai Not Out, she made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer. She is one of the most well-known singers in the industry
Armaan Malik comes from a musical family. People adore his voice because it has a distinct charm
Bhoomi Trivedi began her Bollywood career in 2012, and her breakthrough came with the song Ram Chahe Leela from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Papon made his Bollywood debut with the song Sajna Bawre, but Jiyein Kyun from Dum Maaro Dum was his first big smash in 2011. His voice has the power to touch everyone's heart
Ash King made his Bollywood debut in the film Delhi 6 with the song Dil Gira Dafatan. Since then, he has delivered incredible songs to the industry